Now that another holiday season has passed and you’ve said goodbye to your beloved holiday guests, it’s time to tackle the renovation project you’ve been contemplating for the last year. But before you pick up the phone to call a random handyman be sure you’ve done your homework.
Selecting the right contractor can be a daunting task at times, but it’s important to think about all the risks and liabilities when hiring someone. For most, the home is the single largest asset we own and we should take all measures to protect that asset. We typically think of asset protection when discussing real estate ownership, finances and insurance, but rarely do we think about protecting our assets when it comes to hiring contractors to renovate our home.
If you owned a $250,000 sports car that needed work, would you take it to your neighbor who likes to tinker in his garage or a certified mechanic with years of experience working on this particular make and model? In the same way, why would we invite someone to renovate our $250,000 home when they don’t hold proper construction licenses with the state or county and they don’t have workers compensation or general liability insurance?
We get so focused on the promises of a great price or a quick completion date that we lose sight of what’s at stake if something does go wrong. And what could go wrong on a renovation project, right? If you are thinking about hiring someone who is not licensed or insured, you may want to think twice. Are you prepared to pay double if the unlicensed contractor takes your money and doesn’t start or finish the job? Are you prepared to pay for personal injuries of workers who aren’t covered by workers compensation? Are you prepared to tear out all the new work completed by the unlicensed contractor because permits were not obtained and the work doesn’t meet state building codes? Are you prepared to lose the sale on your home because a home inspector found that permits were not obtained for a renovation? We certainly don’t like to dwell on what all could go wrong in a renovation but it is a reality to some residents in the county who don’t plan carefully.
Try to obtain multiple bids and check for proper licenses and insurance. If you pay more than a 10% deposit, the contractor is bound by Florida law to apply for permits within 30 days and start the work within 90 days of the permit being issued, unless you’ve contractually agreed to longer time periods. Avoid paying cash and request a waiver of lien from any subcontractors to assure they’ve been paid. Make sure the job is complete to your satisfaction and the final inspections from the county Building Department have passed before making the final payment on the contract. If you are unsure about a contractor, feel free to call the Charlotte County Community Development Department and ask about past complaints and their current permitting status.
To assist in your selection you can visit Charlotte County’s Citizen Access Portal at www.charlottecountyfl.gov to review contractor licenses, past complaints and monitor building permits. You can also visit www.myfloridalicense.com to research state-issued contractor licenses. Now more than ever Charlotte County residents need to be vigilant in vetting the contractors who work on their homes. With new people moving into the community every day and the demand for contractors and their services increasing, it’s imperative that we plan accordingly and protect our asset.
