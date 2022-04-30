In 1878, Thomas Malthus, a cleric and economist, observed that the human population was growing exponentially, and the ability to sustain an adequate food supply could not hope to keep up. The world population at that time was less than one-fourth its current level. Today, less than 1 billion of the world’s current population lives in chronic hunger. Malthus did not accurately foresee the staggering advancement of technology that would transform agriculture.
Today’s farms intensely farm the land, and get crop yields more than 10 times the farms of the 1800s. Crops do deplete the nutrients in the soil, and without sustainable farming, we would soon experience a catastrophic decrease in crop yields, so Malthus might win in the long run.
Obviously, farmers must restore the nutrients needed by crops if the soil is to remain productive. And those nutrients are generally supplied by fertilizer companies. In fact, Florida supplies a great share of phosphate fertilizers to U.S. agriculture, through the operations of Mosaic, an international fertilizer manufacturer which has been operating in Florida for over 100 years. Currently, Mosaic has active operations or property in five counties, one of which directly borders Charlotte County, and several of which are in the Southwest Florida Water Management District, (SWIFTMUD) which manages water use for Charlotte and the other counties hosting Mosaic operations.
Mosaic does serve an absolutely critical need throughout the world for fertilizers, and, locally, and provides thousands of well-paying jobs tin Florida. But as with any industry, one is prudent to consider potential downsides as well. Over the years, there have been objections to Mosaic based on the potential for various forms of pollution. Let’s examine these objections carefully.
We can broadly categorize the pollution concerns into three categories – gypstacks, water pollution, and recovery of land when mining operations cease. It is fair and prudent to examine each of these issues in an objective manner.
As to the recovery of land following mining operations, Mosaic has a legal obligation and a credible history of restoring former mining sites to pristine condition. There is really no substance or evidence for the idea that Mosaic despoils the land, and leaves.
Mosaic both mines phosphate rock in Florida and then processes it into fertilizer. The gypstacks mentioned above are essentially large piles of gypsum, which is a byproduct of the manufacturing process. There is some radiation associated with the naturally occurring thorium from gypsum, but in truth, radiation is of different types and danger levels. That radiation emanating from gypsum is alpha and beta radiation, not the much more dangerous gamma radiation. In the atmosphere, alpha radiation can only travel a few centimeters, and beta radiation at most a few meters, so a gypstack only 20 feet away poses no health risk to humans. In fact, in many countries, the gypsum byproduct of fertilizer manufacture is freely used as a base for roads.
Now let’s discuss water usage, and water pollution. Mosaic in fact draws very little water from the ground, normally using our plentiful rainfall to replenish a supply of water that is recycled during its processing operations. Mosaic has a 20-year agreement with SWIFTMUD regulating how much water they can draw, so we know they cannot simply draw water without limit which might impair the needs of the surrounding counties.
Some of the water that Mosaic does use is eventually discharged into waterways, but by federal regulation, that water, before release, must be at or above the quality of the water in the waterway. So in fact, if you measure the water quality upstream of the discharge point, and downstream, you would find no measurable effects from the discharge.
Almost every kind of mining industry has detractors who simply do not believe that humans should alter the natural environment. Perhaps we could get along without what those operations produce, but at what cost to our health and comfort?
I lived in the ancient days of yore when the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland (1969) caught fire from the pollutants dumped into it. I remember Lake Erie going from an opaque uninviting body of water to clear swimmable water. The U.S. now has some of the toughest environmental regulations in the world. So stories of egregious pollution from modern day companies are quite unlikely to be true.
We all depend on our environment, and our advanced industrial capabilities. If pollution is real, we should stop it. But first, we should objectively and carefully evaluate both sides of the issue.
