Each year, in October, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Inc. of Charlotte County (C.A.R.E.) observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This is an opportunity to have conversations about domestic violence to raise awareness about abuse and the impact on our community.

C.A.R.E. has trained advocates available to talk to victims and ready to help connect them with shelter or resources every day of the year.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments