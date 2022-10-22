Each year, in October, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Inc. of Charlotte County (C.A.R.E.) observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This is an opportunity to have conversations about domestic violence to raise awareness about abuse and the impact on our community.
C.A.R.E. has trained advocates available to talk to victims and ready to help connect them with shelter or resources every day of the year.
More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.
Abuse is more than physical violence. Verbal abuse is a common form of domestic violence that is often overlooked as abusive. Many victims do not identify as victims unless they experience physical harm. All of us need to know that in terms of the law, violence or threats can be verbal, mental or emotional. A recent survey showed 62% of survivors said verbal abuse felt more damaging to them than physical violence. Unlike a bruise or broken bone that eventually heals, degrading comments can echo inside a person’s mind for a lifetime. Beyond words as weapons, abusers use words to control their partners.
The theme for DVAM this year is, #Every1KnowsSome1. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse please contact the C.A.R.E. Hotline at 941-627-6000, at 941-475-6465 for Englewood or Text for Help to 941-499-8534. Information is also available on the website at www.carefl.org
The Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court is another source of assistance for victims of domestic violence. A victim can file a petition for an Injunction for Protection against repeat violence. An injunction is also known as a “restraining order” which directs the abuser not to have contact with the victim by legally preventing the alleged abuser from threatening the victim or committing further acts of violence against the victim.
Violence includes verbal or physical threats, any assault, battery, sexual assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment or stalking by any person against another person. The petition for injunction can be applied for in-person at the Clerk’s office or online at:https://charlotteclerk.com/faq/faqdomesticviolence/
C.A.R.E. has benefited from a long-term relationship with Roger D. Eaton, Clerk of the Circuit Court & County Comptroller and his team at the Clerk’s office. During the month of October and in accordance with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the creative and generous clerk’s team holds various fundraising events to directly benefit survivor services. In addition to these generous donations and supply drives, the Clerk of the Circuit Court provides individuals who serve on jury duty the opportunity to donate their “jury duty pay” to C.A.R.E. Over the last three years, these jury duty donations totaled $25,995 to benefit Charlotte County survivors receiving direct services from our agency.
