The headlines are filled with stories about COVID-19, the Wuhan coronavirus. While the coronavirus is undeniably real, emails you receive about the disease are most likely a scam.
Online con artists follow the headlines and are ready to take advantage of our concerns with impostor emails alleging to be from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others.
The intended targets are often older adults. Because seniors are more vulnerable to diseases like the coronavirus, many are on high alert, and may be tempted by these bogus messages.
Fraud emails often start with sensational subject lines, like “Coronavirus emergency in your city!” The emails provide bogus information, request illicit donations, or promote sketchy investments. They often contain phishing links or malware.
There are basic rules you can follow to immunize yourself from these types of scams. The most important ones? Don’t click on email links from senders you don’t know personally. Don’t send money without researching first. And don’t believe everything in your inbox. Be skeptical.
If you’re looking for legitimate COVID-19 information, go to the sources. The CDC regularly updates information on its website at www.cdc.gov. You can also visit the World Health Organization’s website at www.who.int.
Want to report these scam emails? Contact the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 (877-FTC-HELP) or file a report online at www.ftc.gov/complaint.
For more information on how to avoid scams, fraud, and exploitation, call the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida via the Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337. For more than 40 years, the AAASWFL has connected older adults and adults with disabilities to resources and assistance for living safely with independence and dignity.
Much like the coronavirus itself, these fraudulent attacks probably won’t disappear any time soon. But knowledge, common sense, and skepticism can help us develop some immunity to coronavirus scams.
Sherry Young is elder abuse prevention coordinator for the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.