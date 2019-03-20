The Charlotte County public drinking water system is over 1,400 miles in length and includes over 60,000 connections. Our employees of the Utilities Department work seven days a week, 24 hours a day to maintain the many miles of pipe and provide your family with clean, reliable drinking water.
Our drinking water system is continuously tested for chlorine residual levels, PH levels, total and free chlorine, monochloramine and free ammonia. System operators take over 130 samples throughout the system every month and process it through our drinking water certified lab to verify there is no bacteriological contamination.
Additionally, the system is constantly monitored for pressures and flows and any anomaly is sent to our operators so issues can be resolved quickly. Our professional staff is on call seven days a week to respond to system breaks or water quality concerns. We ensure that they have the resources available to take care of any problems in the drinking water system that may arise. Furthermore, utility staff also maintains over 18,000 system valves and over 6,000 fire hydrants in Charlotte County to ensure our community is safe.
Recently our water distribution staff was rewarded for their dedication and hard work by the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association at last Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. The Utilities Department was recognized as Distribution System of the Year among other utility providers across the state of Florida who serve between 46,000 and 69,999 customers. The criteria for this prestigious award included water quality, operations records, maintenance, professionalism, safety, emergency preparedness and cross connection control.
Details of our water quality is available annually. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection requires water utilities to provide their customer a yearly Consumer Confidence Report. Our Annual Water Quality Report affords us the opportunity to make you aware of the high-quality water that flows from your tap.
To view these reports, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/dept/utilities/Pages/Reports.aspx. If you would like a paper copy of the 2018 report mailed to your home or have questions regarding the report, please call 941-764-4300.
Not only is your drinking water of high quality, it was recently recognized as best-tasting water out of seven other utility departments in our five-county region by the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association. Our region includes all utilities in Charlotte County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Desoto County and Hardee County. The water was judged on overall taste, appearance and smell. Our water will now compete at the statewide tasting competition against the other 11 AWWA Regions in Tampa next month for overall State Best Tasting Drinking Water, and potentially the national competition in June if it receives Florida’s top honor. In 2017, our department was also given this honor.
Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated employees, you can be confident that this clean, safe, reliable and award-winning drinking water will continue to be available, at your tap and at your command.
Craig Rudy is the Charlotte County Utilities director. Readers may reach him at Craig.Rudy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
