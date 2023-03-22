I have had the great privilege of serving the citizens of Sarasota County as your elected Clerk of Court and County Comptroller for many years. Throughout my tenure, my office has diligently worked to meet the needs and expectations of our community while fulfilling our constitutional obligations.
It’s a role that has a tremendous reward for me, personally and professionally. This reward grows even more when I have an opportunity to help those in our community who need support to meet their financial obligations, such as paying outstanding court fees and fines.
Since 2015, Florida Clerk and Comptrollers have participated in Operation Green Light.
This reinstatement program helps customers with a suspended or revoked driver’s license pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 30% in collection agency fees. State law requires the Clerk and Comptroller’s office to turn over unpaid tickets and outstanding court fees to outside collection agencies after they are 90 days late. Unfortunately, many individuals don’t realize the severe consequences of not paying court fees, some of which can result in a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
During Operation Green Light, we are authorized to waive these collection agency fees for anyone who pays their court obligations in full or signs up for an affordable monthly payment plan. Our office will also help eligible customers to reinstate their suspended driver’s license. Getting your license back is a huge benefit, especially for those in South County unable to drive to work and earn a paycheck.
For years, the Clerk and Comptroller’s office has worked to identify ways to remind those with outstanding traffic tickets, fees, and fines to comply with the law and fulfill their financial obligation to the community. Of course, the clerk doesn’t make the rules regarding what’s owed and when payments are due. We are, however, responsible for keeping a record of all fines and ensuring fees are paid in full on time. These outstanding obligations may cause a driver’s license to be suspended and/or add fees to be paid, and they become a real issue for our community. This problem can be partially remedied by taking part in this program.
Operation Green Light occurs this week at two convenient locations in Sarasota County, including the South County Courthouse in Venice on March 23 and 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the Sarasota County Historic Courthouse on March 25 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
We accept cash, check and credit cards to pay obligations. I encourage the public to visit our website at www.SarasotaClerk.com/operationgreenlight to learn more or call 941-861-7400 – Traffic and Fines division.
I am hopeful many people will take advantage of Operation Green Light this week to save money while fulfilling their financial obligations to our community.
Karen E. Rushing has been Sarasota County’s elected Clerk of the Circuit Court andCounty Comptroller for many years. As Comptroller, Rushing has received numerous awards for excellence in financial management.
