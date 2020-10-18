Election Day is quickly approaching. You may have already voted, or you’ll soon be casting a vote for Clerk of Court. In 2016 I ran my first campaign for Clerk of Court, and was honored to receive overwhelming support from the community. I ran my campaign promising new, more convenient services for our citizens with modernization of the Clerk’s office, while not ballooning the Clerk’s office budget in the process.
This message – modernization, convenience, and more services for less taxpayer cost — resonated with voters of all political affiliations throughout Charlotte County. Upon my election in 2016, I promised every citizen who voted for other candidates that I’d work tirelessly to earn their 2020 vote.
The Clerk’s office employs nearly 100 people working in 10 different departments with an annual budget over $9 million. My 22 years experience working in the Clerk’s office, coupled with my background and advanced training with internet and software technology have been critical to our office’s success since 2016. In the last four years, the Clerk’s office instituted the following programs for our citizens: free fraud alert, free e-mail/text court reminders, free online do-it-yourself legal forms, online jury smart-phone app, imaging of all deeds and public records dating back to 1921 (which you can view and print for free), improved online and in-person help centers, greater access to online, mobile friendly records, and remote Zoom marriages during the COVID pandemic.
When COVID hit, our office in coordination with our court agency partners literally reinvented our court system within days by transforming a live court system into a remote, online one, which allowed court cases to proceed forward.
You might now ask “Well, what’s the increased cost to taxpayers for all these new services?” I’m proud to report we reduced our budget every year for the past four years, and returned nearly $1.1 million in taxpayer funds to Charlotte County! Additionally, as comptroller for Charlotte County’s funds, our office since 2016 increased investment earnings 116%, in that over $23.3 million was earned on investments as opposed to only $10.8 million the preceding three years before my 2016 election. These substantial increases in services, budget savings, and investment earnings would not be possible without my 22 years experience in the Clerk’s office and knowledge of advanced technology.
As a result of my proven results and budget savings since 2016, I have been publicly endorsed by more than 50 community leaders, including our sheriff, state attorney, public defender, and all five school board members. A complete list of your fellow Charlotte County citizens endorsing me for Clerk of Court can be reviewed at EatonforClerk.com.
My family has called Charlotte County home since 1998. It’s where my children were born and raised. I feel an obligation to make my community better, not only as your Clerk of Court, but also as a proud Charlotte County citizen. It’s a privilege to serve my community through organizations such as the United Way of Charlotte County, Leadership Charlotte (2015), Animal Welfare League, Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE), Boys and Girls Club, Team Punta Gorda, and youth sports coaching. As a proud Charlotte County resident, I feel a responsibility to serve my community.
Both of my campaigns have focused on my experience, qualifications, and proven results. Unfortunately, candidates like my Sarasota County opponent, without experience, advanced training, and proven results, turn to negative tactics.
In these partisan times, I make a simple request. I ask that you do your research and vote, for the most qualified and experienced candidate with proven results. I encourage you to visit my website at EatonforClerk.com or email me at Roger@EatonforClerk.com to learn more. I hope I can count on your vote. Upon reelection, I look forward to continuing to find innovative ways which provide you with more services for less taxpayer cost. Roger that!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.