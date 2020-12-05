Economic development is all about diversifying our economy to limit the volatility that flows from the natural economy, and encouraging that diversification to be in industries that offer better paying jobs and careers.
Sarasota County’s natural economy is heavily dependent on hospitality/tourism, healthcare and construction. Those sectors make up 60 percent of the local job base and all except healthcare are vulnerable to swings in the national economy. When there is a national downturn, one of the first places people cut back on is luxury items, which directly impacts hospitality/tourism and residential moves. But in a strong economy, they spend more on those things.
That makes our highs higher than the nation and our lows lower. That level of volatility is hard on businesses and employees.
Strategic economic development can narrow those swings by diversifying the economic base with businesses outside that 60 percent. In the broadest sense, that is done by identifying companies that can locate their business anywhere, offer higher paying jobs and career opportunities and are more resilient to economic cycles than the 60 percent. The more of those companies Sarasota County can attract or grow locally, the more sustainable the economy is through the rough times.
The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County does this in two categories: helping local companies grow, and attracting outside companies to relocate here — both of which are outside that 60 percent. They generally include the targeted industries of infotech services, financial/professional services, corporate headquarters, life sciences, cleantech and manufacturing.
For local businesses, the EDC provides access to market data and workforce needs, navigates the regulatory environment for companies and connects them to resources from financing to labor to mentoring. A core competency is actually playing traffic cop.
Attracting businesses is more of a marketing and sales effort. The EDC is charged with selling Sarasota County as a premier business location, which involves reaching out to companies in targeted industries in specific cities that are looking to move and persuading them that they should relocate to Sarasota County. Then we step by step try to solve each hurdle in the way of them moving here.
The EDC also provides general services to local companies that it gleans through its annual business survey that is conducted when the county’s business license renewal notices are sent. That information is turned into a detailed report that is helpful for the public and private sector to understand local business needs. The EDC also partners with the Florida GrowFL program to help small and medium sized businesses with everything from market data to mentoring.
Cooperation with all of our public and private partners is imperative to economic development success. Along those lines, the EDC, working with the City of North Port and their Economic Development Division, recently hosted a familiarization tour for venture capitalists from around the country. They went to an Atlanta Braves spring training game and got a good view of the community. It was so well received that the EDC and the City of North Port won an International Economic Development Council award for Excellence in Economic Development.
Economic development creates opportunities for our friends, family and neighbors while supporting local businesses’ growth by connecting them to resources. Successful communities pursue necessary economic development in creative, proactive ways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.