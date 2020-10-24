Many Charlotte County staff and their departments belong to professional associations. We encourage this because the network of government and private sector members enables our employees to stay abreast of emerging trends and changes in best practices in their respective fields. Another benefit of these membership are the annual awards contests they conduct.
Earning recognition from peers is not only a positive reflection of an employee’s talents, skills and professionalism, it reinforces to stakeholders our organizational culture of delivering exceptional service.
In recent weeks, I shared news in this space of awards earned by our Community Development Department and our wellness program coordinator. We recently added an award for the Community Services Department from the Florida Recreation and Park Association, which named it the recipient of the 2020 Agency Excellence Award in Environmental Sustainability Award. This award recognized the outstanding work done by the Parks and Natural Resources Division.
“Parks & Natural Resources is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors by providing safe, well maintained, accessible facilities for all users,” said Community Services Director Tommy Scott. “We are known for our pristine and unspoiled beauty, and we are thankful for our team that continues to enhance the beauty our community has to offer.”
Congratulations to those employees who earned this recognition.
Annual awards are just part of our efforts to strengthen our culture of service. Last week, we restarted our monthly employee service awards recognizing staff for reaching milestones of five, 10, 15, 20 or more years of service.
Our September employee newsletter featured three staffers who were recently given Exceptional Service Awards based on nominations from colleagues and supervisors. Their efforts may have been highlighted by a resident email or a colleague expressing gratitude for their work on a department or interdepartmental project. Our intranet site features a Kudos Corner where employees can post an acknowledgement of a colleagues’ efforts.
What all this conveys is that every day, the people of Charlotte County government serving our stakeholders are striving to do the best job they can.
Sales tax
A referendum is on the ballot this fall regarding extending the 1% local option sales tax for six years. This is not a new tax, it has been approved by voters in Charlotte County for 26 years. If voters choose to extend it, the 1% local option sales tax will fund a variety of projects throughout Charlotte County.
Find more information at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Early voting has started and Election day is Nov. 3.
Centennial planning
A Charlotte County Centennial Partners meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Oct. 28 at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
For information about the Centennial Partners meeting, contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
Readers may reach Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
