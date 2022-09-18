Marilyn Smith-Mooney honored

Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, welcomes friends and guests to the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner on Saturday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

The Military Heritage Museum is so much more than just a museum. It is a gathering place, whereby the community can honor its veterans and those military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It’s an educational institution that facilitates inter-generational learning, passing on first-hand history and heritage from one generation to the next. An institution that works directly with local schools and other organizations to offer history and STEM-based inter-active learning experiences to students of all ages.


