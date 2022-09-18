Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, welcomes friends and guests to the Marilyn Smith-Mooney Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner on Saturday at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
The Military Heritage Museum is so much more than just a museum. It is a gathering place, whereby the community can honor its veterans and those military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
It’s an educational institution that facilitates inter-generational learning, passing on first-hand history and heritage from one generation to the next. An institution that works directly with local schools and other organizations to offer history and STEM-based inter-active learning experiences to students of all ages.
The museum is also a performance arts center which, through live performances in its theater, provides impactful and moving experiences utilizing theater, lectures, music, and documentaries focusing on U.S. heritage and history. The museum serves as a direct conduit to providing human services to meet the needs of veterans through facilitating, hosting, and sponsoring several veteran organizations. The museum also serves as a community hub, hosting many other organizations who utilize the museum’s facility to reach out to their constituents.
Lifelong learning has always been part of the U.S. military’s heritage. From the military’s perspective, a strong education emphasis increases combat readiness and retention, enhances careers, and prepares military personnel for a successful transition to civilian life. As the Military Heritage Museum continues to grow and evolve, it continues to find ways to connect the heritage of the U.S. military with its own education-based mission.
Following the transition from Fishermen’s Village to its new location, the museum has added several new and innovative education-based programs including its History Academy partnership with the Charlotte County Public Schools, the Gulf Theater performance venue, and its many military-themed remembrance days.
Charlotte County is a community with a rich history of community-based, grassroots education.
From classes in basket-weaving to courses in writing, film appreciation, and the plastic arts, the interests and opportunities of both instructors and students have long been a part of the community culture. Sixty-two years ago, Charlotte County embarked on one of the area’s most successful grassroots learning endeavors, the Cultural Center.
But after six decades, the Center temporarily closed its doors, a victim of the pandemic. The pandemic also hastened the demise of two other success full earning ventures, FGCU’s Renaissance Academy and Lifelong Learning, which was based at Southwest Florida State College.
We propose to continue that tradition with the creation of “Engage: The Learning Center at the Military Heritage Museum.”
Our goal is to enhance the museum’s role as a center for adult learning, not only through the museum galleries and activity areas, but also through classes, lectures, and demonstrations. The anchor program will be Naomi Pringle’s Foreign Language Film Series. Pringle began hosting the program five years ago at FGCU.
When that facility’s Renaissance Academy closed during the pandemic, she moved her successful class to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. To launch the Engage, Pringle began her sessions at the Military Heritage Museum in the Gulf Theater on Sept. 8.
Pringle will be joined by artists Lionel Lewis and Dedo, Tai Chi master Sharon Fultz, and book publisher and historian James Abraham. Classes will both reflect our military lineage — Fultz’ Tai Chi for Veterans course was developed at American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda — and our community history.
Abraham, author of “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” will reprise his popular “Endless Charlotte” lecture series.
Offerings at the former Cultural Center included sewing and other domestic skills. Our activities will still be hands-on, including a sculpture course taught by Dedo and painting classes led by Lewis. As the offering mature, we plan to broaden the curriculum with cooking, acting, and music classes along with a Great Decisions or other civics course.
Our motto at the Military Heritage Museum is “To Honor All Who Serve.” Americans have long protected our freedom by fostering a wellspring of intelligent, educated, and active minds.
From the land grant legislation of the 19th century that created out state universities to the National Defense Students loans of the 20th century, Americans have always been prepared to invest in education. And as we move into the 21st century, it is our sincere hope that “Engage: The Learning Center at the Military Heritage Museum, continues that proud heritage of American investment in lifelong learning.
