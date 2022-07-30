Elias

Public Works is responsible for many functions of our local government. We are comprised of four divisions: Engineering, Solid Waste, Mosquito and Aquatic Weed Control, and Maintenance and Operations.

We are also responsible for a drawbridge on our barrier island and a lock in South Gulf Cove. We even manage several cemeteries and provide oversite of mining operations throughout Charlotte County.


Readers may reach Public Works Director John Elias at John.Elias@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

