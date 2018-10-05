My name is Cathy Janiak. I am a candidate for Charlotte County School Board, District 1.
I am a teacher. I taught for 17 years at schools in Port Charlotte. I am an educator. I was a guidance counselor at three schools in Port Charlotte and Englewood. I was evaluated as highly effective every year since the model was adopted. I am a national board-certified teacher. I retired from CCPS on April 3. Having started teaching in Charlotte County schools in 1979, I know past history and current conditions.
As a member of the School Board, I plan to have a positive impact on the future. My four major platform areas are:
- Keeping quality teachers and staff by providing higher wages and better benefits.
- Enhancing school safety and increasing mental health resources and staff.
- Supporting strategic career opportunities for all students through early career education and increased programs at Charlotte Technical College.
- Getting input from all stakeholders to update the district vision.
I have developed my perspective and leadership skills from working in the day-to-day realities of the school system. This experience has enabled me to craft real solutions to the immediate issues facing Charlotte County students, families, and CCPS employees.
I have spent approximately $3,000 on my campaign, as opposed to the tens of thousands of dollars that others have spent. A beginning teacher earns $38,200 per year. Should a candidate’s campaign really cost what a teacher makes annually in order to be elected? Does that reflect what taxpayers want from a School Board member? I have been judicious, strategic and effective with my supporters’ contributions and I will do the same with Charlotte County taxpayers’ money.
I have been a citizen of Charlotte County for almost 40 years. My children were born and raised here, graduating from Port Charlotte High School. I have attended the same church for over 20 years. I’ve known my pastors for over 30 years. My husband and I have been the leaders of our church’s outreach team for 10 years, organizing monthly events such as visits to assisted living facilities.
I am a teacher. I am an educator. The vast majority of my educational career has been spent right here in Charlotte County. I am rooted, grounded and established in Charlotte County. I have lived and promoted conservative values throughout my life. I will continue to do so in representing local values as a school board member.
I am not running for School Board because I want more money or notoriety and attention. I am running for School Board because I care about Charlotte County children and families. Good schools create good citizens, a thriving economy and a better place to live. I am running for School Board because I care about Charlotte County.
I have the life experience, the classroom experience and the educational leadership experience to advocate for all Charlotte County students, families, and taxpayers as a member of the School Board.
Please vote for Cathy Janiak on Nov. 6.
