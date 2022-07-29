Parents and students deserve a leader on the Charlotte County School Board they can trust to listen and represent their views on issues such as academic achievement, school safety and “woke” propaganda like Critical Race Theory.
My name is John LeClair, and I’m running for Charlotte County School Board District 4 because to achieve our goal of student success, Experience Matters!
I’ve been an active member of the Charlotte County community since 1976, when my father moved our family here after he retired from 23 years of service in the United States Army. I enrolled in Charlotte High School and became one of Tarpon football’s top rushers. Instead of pursuing an opportunity to play college football, I followed in my father’s footsteps and joined the United States Marine Corps. In the Marines, I excelled in leadership and training roles, discovered a passion for educating, and further developed the patriotic and conservative values my family and I continue to live by.
I returned to Charlotte County as an educator and began to build strong ties with the community. I have served as a student mentor for Take Stock in Children, a member of the United Way Impact Panels, and the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Charlotte County for the past seven years. From my days as a CCPS student to being recognized Principal of the Year in 2018, I have been a proud, committed and contributing member of the Charlotte County community.
Transparency between the school board and parents, teachers, and students is crucial, so here is what Charlotte County can expect if I am elected to the School Board.
First and foremost, I want to speak directly to parents, students, and teachers: I will do everything in my power to make our schools not only the best in the state, but the safest. Next, I will stand strong and be vigilant to prevent radical ideology from infiltrating Charlotte County Public Schools or the Florida State Education Standards.
Finally, our students deserve the very best teachers. While we do need a stronger compensation package to compete with Sarasota County for top-notch teachers, we also need to ensure teachers are meeting the highest state standards.
As principal of Port Charlotte Middle, my staff and I led our school from a “C” grade to an “A” grade by emphasizing high teaching standards. In the process, we became the highest scoring school in the district. The formula for success is there, but we need leaders with the experience to implement it.
I vow to be a strong voice for students, parents, and the community. I will ensure that our focus remains on student success. I will continue to be a unifier, not a divider.
Experience matters and I would be honored to use my education and Charlotte County experience to humbly serve our students, parents and our wonderful community.
John LeClair is a candidate in the Aug 23 primary election for Charlotte County School Board.
