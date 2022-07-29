LeClair

Parents and students deserve a leader on the Charlotte County School Board they can trust to listen and represent their views on issues such as academic achievement, school safety and “woke” propaganda like Critical Race Theory.

My name is John LeClair, and I’m running for Charlotte County School Board District 4 because to achieve our goal of student success, Experience Matters!


John LeClair is a candidate in the Aug 23 primary election for Charlotte County School Board.

