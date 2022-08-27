As the graduating seniors from our local high schools gave their commencement speeches this past May, the overriding theme of the speeches dealt with their positive experiences in high school. The vast majority of those experiences revolved around their participation in extracurricular activities.

Whether that activity was on the football field, in the weight room, or in the theatre, these senior speakers consistently spoke about how those experiences helped shape them into the adults that were now prepared to walk across the stage. The access provided to these graduates was due in large part to the generosity of our Charlotte County residents for passing the referendum in 2018.

Michael Desjardins is Assistant Superintendent of School Support, Charlotte County Public Schools.

