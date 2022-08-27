As the graduating seniors from our local high schools gave their commencement speeches this past May, the overriding theme of the speeches dealt with their positive experiences in high school. The vast majority of those experiences revolved around their participation in extracurricular activities.
Whether that activity was on the football field, in the weight room, or in the theatre, these senior speakers consistently spoke about how those experiences helped shape them into the adults that were now prepared to walk across the stage. The access provided to these graduates was due in large part to the generosity of our Charlotte County residents for passing the referendum in 2018.
Before the passage of the referendum in 2018, the graduating seniors were freshman students at our local high schools. Due to budgetary constraints, these students were required to pay $100 to participate in one high school sport and $125 if they wished to participate in multiple sports. Middle school students were also required to pay for the opportunity to participate. Needless to say, athletic participation was much lower due to the budgetary constraints which families had to navigate.
Participation for those freshman students in 2018 was approximately 8-10% lower than when they graduated in 2022.
The passage of the referendum provided much needed revenue which allowed the school district to eliminate the pay to participate requirement. Secondary students and their families no longer had to worry about finances impacting the ability to participate. As indicated above, participation percentages have increased by nearly 10% which translates into students getting connected with all of the benefits provided by their participation in extracurricular activities. It is important to note that our students who participate in extracurricular activities also maintained higher grade point averages when compared to the overall student body.
Student involvement is not exclusive to our student athletes. Referendum funding has provided much needed revenue for other extracurricular activities such as band, theatre, and the arts. Every student has an undiscovered talent and referendum funding has opened doors to help discover these gifts. To put it simply, getting involved in extracurricular activities is vitally important to the growth of young men and women. Extracurricular funding allows schools to provide a variety of experiences for every student to have an equal opportunity to participate in a diverse, safe, and secure environment.
Student Success is the bedrock principle for the Charlotte County Public School District. Breaking down barriers so students are provided the opportunity to grow is paramount. Every student needs a chance to thrive educationally but also have a well-rounded experience as they progress through the journey of their formative years. Passage of the referendum this November will allow student access to extracurricular choices without economic barriers toward participation.
Your vote matters!
Michael Desjardins is Assistant Superintendent of School Support, Charlotte County Public Schools.
