Thomas Edison once said, “If we did all the things we were capable of, we would literally astound ourselves.”
Charlotte High School begins each day with a 7:25 a.m. bell signaling students to follow the seven-period schedule and work diligently to complete all assignments and requirements of each class. The academic day ends with a bell at 1:55 p.m. but for many the remainder of the day includes extracurricular activities to strengthen their capabilities.
An extracurricular activity is organized by the school outside of normal classes. Although a student’s academic performance is of utmost importance, extracurricular activities help them explore their physical, creative, social and career interests. Charlotte High offers a wide variety of extracurricular activities designed to help students learn the values of competition, teamwork, individual initiative, group responsibility, sense of community, endurance and interpersonal skills. These activities include athletics, service organizations, music, art, drama, vocational, hobby and academic clubs.
Here are some highlights from the month of January.
Two of our Robotics teams, for the sixth consecutive time, advanced to the Florida Championship. Senior team Royal Blue was able to earn Winning Alliance honors with team Boom Bots. On their final tiebreaker match, they tied the current World Record of 442 points to win the event and qualify for the Florida Championships. Royal Blue also won the Rockwell Collins Innovate Award for bringing unique ideas from concept to reality with an outstanding 3D CAD model of their entire robot.
Our Mock Trial Team was named the winner for Charlotte County. Mock Trial Competition is an academic competition in which a team of eight students simulates the roles of both attorneys and witnesses in a replicated trial situation. Charlotte High School will represent Charlotte County at the Twentieth Judicial Court High School Mock Trial Competition on Feb. 8-9 in Collier County.
Our Tarpon Wrestlers traveled to Osceola and returned as the FHSAA Dual Meet state runner-up. They advanced to the state finals, defeating Lincoln High School by a score of 69-9 but lost a hard-fought battle with defending state champions Lake Gibson by a score of 39-33.
Several art students received awards at the Charlotte County Fair Art Competition. One student won “Best in Show” in addition to four first place, four second place, four third place, and five honorable mention awards. The exhibit will be open to the public through Feb. 10 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
As principal of the school, I am surrounded by students with a diversity of talents and interests. I am privileged to witness critical thinking and reasoning happen on the stage, on the field, in the gym and out in the community, as well as in our classrooms. Our student athletes in every game or competition must communicate and collaborate effectively in order to bring success to the team; the same is true of our student musicians and actors.
In NJROTC, student government, Future Farmers of America, Bowling Club and multiple other clubs and activities, our students consistently show themselves to be thoughtful and creative problem-solvers and innovators. Our students demonstrate every day the qualities of self-direction and resourcefulness that are critical to their success now and in the future.
Participation in high school activities is a valuable part of the overall high school experience. Belonging to activities you are passionate about can increase brain function, help manage time better, and have a positive effect on everyday student life. I invite you to visit our webpage at www.chs.yourcharlotteschools.net to checkout our “All-You-Can-Eat Buffet” of extracurricular activities available to our students beyond the final bell.
Cathy Corsaletti is principal of Charlotte High School.
