Farmers’ markets positively impact our community. Local food supports the local economy. Money that is spent with local farmers and growers stays close to home and is reinvested by the farmer in purchasing local goods and services.
Farmers’ markets increase access to fresh and nutritious food for residents and visitors. Growers have the opportunity to educate their shoppers about new recipes and ways to prepare fresh produce.
Farmers’ markets also create community. If you spend time at one of our farmers’ markets, you’ll find that you’re not only purchasing fresh, local foods but also chatting and socializing. The farmers’ markets also offer live music, prepared foods and local gifts.
We are fortunate to have three distinct farmers’ markets operating in Punta Gorda. Every Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Bailey’s Brothers Park, located at 361 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, comes alive with the Happy Hour Market Place. The edge of night is party time at the Happy Hour Marketplace, where come dusk every Friday gives way to good times and fine fare. Come sample music, dancing, crafts, delicious home-cooked food, and fresh produce, all served up at the twilight hour. All are welcome at this free event.
A familiar favorite is the Downtown Punta Gorda Farmers’ Market. Every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the area of Hector House Plaza, Herald Court Centre, and surrounding streets feature local vendors offering fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, fish, and other specialty items.
Enjoy live music, visit with neighbors and buy the freshest produce and other foods the area has to offer. Voted the ‘Best Small Market in Florida’ and 15th in the USA, the market has a large number of vendors offering fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts, Italian bakery, fresh homemade pasta, kitchenware, cupcakes, beef and fresh seafood, fresh citrus, jewelry, candles and soaps, dip mixes, Florida arts and crafts, cheese, French bakery, baguettes and olives, homemade pies, orchids, organic produce, personalized pens, kettle corn, coffee beans and drinks, native and exotic plants, even something for the pets.
Every Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the best local food and artisans in our region gather at the History Park Sunday Market located at 501 Shreve St. in the heart of historic Punta Gorda. It’s the event of the week where you can shop for local fresh Florida produce directly from local farmers, select from bread and pastry bakers, taste home cooking from our food vendors, get homemade pet treats, discover the amazing selection of flowers and plants, and of course enjoy the artisan products, music, and ambiance of a historic setting and market experience. It’s a great destination to meet your friends and neighbors, shop, and enjoy our fantastic Florida weather!
We are fortunate to live in a city with so many great offerings. It is what makes Punta Gorda the one Florida municipality that offers the best of American, small-town attributes, in what may be the state’s most picturesque and enjoyable waterfront destination.
