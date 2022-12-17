Farmers’ markets positively impact our community. Local food supports the local economy. Money that is spent with local farmers and growers stays close to home and is reinvested by the farmer in purchasing local goods and services.

Farmers’ markets increase access to fresh and nutritious food for residents and visitors. Growers have the opportunity to educate their shoppers about new recipes and ways to prepare fresh produce.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

