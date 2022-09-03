The Wastewater Collection division is responsible for the operation and maintenance of 118 sewage pumping stations and 129 miles of gravity sewer mains in a 30-square-mile area. This division also includes the Pretreatment Program and an Instrumentation Control and Calibration Unit.
The division consists of 15 employees. One supervisor, along with 12 members of the division dedicated to customer-related problems, lift station maintenance and repair, televising of gravity mains, repairs to mainlines and services that include installation of sectional cured–in-place-pipe (CIPP) liners and the conveyance of wastewater to the city’s treatment plant. The division provides in-house installation of CIPP sectional liners in the gravity mains that reduces the number of open cut repairs in the roadways, reducing road closures, material and labor cost.
First and foremost, the division is dedicated to the prompt and personal service it provides to the city’s wastewater customers when a problem occurs throughout the system. The division has established a very effective annual preventative maintenance program on their pumping stations that has reduced the number of pump failures and replacement costs.
One of the division’s members is an electrician whose responsibilities include essential electrical work, calibration of electronic instrumentation, and telemetry equipment within the Collections division. The division also employs a pretreatment coordinator. This person is responsible for monthly FOG (fats, oils, and greases) inspections of local restaurants and fast food establishments and is involved in code compliance issues related to the city’s pretreatment ordinance. A monthly cleaning program is in place to reduce the amount of FOG (fats, oils, and greases) and debris build-up inside the pumping stations and mainlines in areas prone to these conditions.
We also need the help of residents to help keep sewer lines clear. The easiest way to solve the problem grease specifically causes, and help prevent overflows at pumping stations is to keep this material out of the sewer system in the first place. Too often, grease is washed into the plumbing system, usually through the kitchen sink. Grease sticks to the insides of sewer pipes (both on your property and under the streets).
Over time, the grease can build up and block the entire pipe. Home garbage disposals do not keep grease out of the plumbing system. These units only shred solid material into smaller pieces and do not prevent grease from going down the drain. Never pour grease down sink drains or into toilets. Scrape grease and food scraps from trays, plates, pots, pans, utensils, grills, and cooking surfaces into a can or trash for disposal. Put baskets/strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps. Commercial additives, including detergents, which claim to dissolve grease, may pass down the line and cause problems in other areas.
The price for putting grease, oil, and fats down the drain can often be high, even including raw sewage overflowing in your home or your neighbor’s home. It is an expensive and unpleasant cleanup that often must be paid for by you, the homeowner. Overflows into parks, yards, and streets may also cause potential contact with disease-causing organisms and the potential for an increase in operation and maintenance costs for local sewer departments. This can cause higher sewer bills for customers. With a little extra effort to keep these contaminants out of the wastewater system we can avoid these types of situations.
