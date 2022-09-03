The Wastewater Collection division is responsible for the operation and maintenance of 118 sewage pumping stations and 129 miles of gravity sewer mains in a 30-square-mile area. This division also includes the Pretreatment Program and an Instrumentation Control and Calibration Unit.

The division consists of 15 employees. One supervisor, along with 12 members of the division dedicated to customer-related problems, lift station maintenance and repair, televising of gravity mains, repairs to mainlines and services that include installation of sectional cured–in-place-pipe (CIPP) liners and the conveyance of wastewater to the city’s treatment plant. The division provides in-house installation of CIPP sectional liners in the gravity mains that reduces the number of open cut repairs in the roadways, reducing road closures, material and labor cost.

