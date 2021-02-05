For nearly a year, nurses have been at ground zero of this once-in-a-century pandemic. As many of our neighbors in Port Charlotte have been infected and died, we have shared their unbearable pain and been a critical lifeline while they are on ventilators and gasping for breath.
We know their families and our community counts on us to fight for them when they are at their most vulnerable, straining to survive. Regrettably, we’ve had to battle more than the deadly virus.
When the The Daily Sun says we’re being unfairly critical of unsafe practices and working conditions imposed by our management at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and its corporate owner, HCA. two numbers tell a story:
53- the number of Fawcett Memorial nurses who have been infected with Covid-19; 51- the number of RNs who have left our hospital, many unwilling to work in these conditions while the hospital has failed to hire replacements.
Every day, while working long hours and extra shifts in the midst of a calamity, we’ve had to respond and stand up to unsafe staffing with excessive assignments that leave us running from patient to patient, increasing the danger of spreading the virus to other patients, co-workers and our families.
We’ve had to demand the optimal personal protective equipment, to stop the re-use of single use and ineffective “decontaminated” masks, and to insist on testing upon admission while there was no proper screening protocol to identify, screen and isolate patients suspected with infections.
We’ve had to challenge our employer for failing to notify us when we’ve been exposed to infected patients, and refuse us testing, just as the state was hastily reopening bars, restaurants, and more.
And, with the pandemic surging we had to confront systemwide HCA plans for layoffs, canceled shifts, failure to fill replacements, and other cuts, all while HCA haa reaped $14.2 billion in profits the last full five years, and $3.7 billion in 2020, its second best year ever, while shortchanging what we need to protect our patients and ourselves.
On one point we can agree with Sun editors that “you don’t see” nurses protesting at other area hospitals who likely face similar problems with unsafe staffing and inadequate other safety protocols.
Yes, it is because we have a union, with a collective voice, with less risk of retaliation, that gives us the ability to advocate for our patients and to speak out to alert the public when hospitals put their profits or budget goals ahead of public and patient protections.
Nationally, at least 317 registered nurses have died of Covid-19. We don’t want to be martyrs, with no one left to care for our gravely ill patients, especially with a wealthy employer who can surely make safety its first priority, not its last.
Our bond is, and always will be, with the health and the security of our community, even when management and their allies would prefer we be silent when we and our patients are in unwarranted risk.
