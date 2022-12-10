As we continue our recovery from Hurricane Ian, I wanted to highlight some approaching deadlines and important milestones.

The deadline for applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance (and Small Business Administration loans) is Jan. 12. It’s important to remember that even if you don’t qualify for direct FEMA aid, SBA loans and the state’s disaster assistance program require applicants to sign up with FEMA first.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

