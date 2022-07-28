Charlotte County voters we are on the “final approach” to the August, 23 primary election for the only contested Airport Authority seat. First, I say “thank you” to all the people that are supporting me for re-election by word-of-mouth, writing letters of support, and campaign donations.
I have been encouraged to run for another term and to continue providing my experienced input into the Authority’s decisions as I have over the past two terms. Your airport is very successful and will require decisions over the next four years to take care of our future air transportation demands and facilities. The Authority election will be open to all registered voters regardless of a political or no party affiliation. It is up to you the voters to maintain control and the direction of your airport through the ballot box.
There have been multiple letters to the editor with political rhetoric and fabricated facts by my opponent and his supporters, including personal attacks on my integrity, and character. My campaign, with both known and unknown supporters, was very successful in countering their unsubstantiated statements. I have not made any personal attacks on my opponent and maintained a clean campaign. My tenure on the Authority has been documented in the media and the minutes of the Authority meetings.
There are unanswered questions about my opponent, why is he running for the Authority? What does he bring to the table?
Who is behind him and what is the agenda? Why is there an alliance with Airport Commissioner Venessa Grant Oliver even though he now states he doesn’t support privatizing the airport?
The same questions have been asked of me in campaign presentations and letters to the editor and have honestly been answered. I have no future political ambitions. Although I am retired, I have kept up with current aviation, airport issues and opportunities.
My opponent has little or no knowledge of the complexity of the airport compared to my lifetime of everything aviation.
I started my career in aviation with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, the professional career includes two years with the Indianapolis Airport Authority. Thirty-two years as the director of Aviation Springfield/Branson National Airport, Missouri. Almost eight years Charlotte County Airport Authority and current chairman. An accredited airport executive by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), Lifetime Achievement Award Missouri Airport Managers Association 2017, past board member Airport Council International (ACI).Testified before United States Congress on aviation issues, an aviation technical consultant/expert witness and pilot. I retired in 2004 to Punta Gorda.
The Airport Authority with our dedicated management, staff and employees is taking care of your air transportation needs without property tax support. Yes, we have challenges but we have been very successful in finding the solutions.
Re-electing Rob Hancik will maintain the five existing board members of a very successful organization. Vote for the Punta Gorda Airport’s future with a vote for Rob Hancik! Thank you again for the unwavering support and your vote in the August primary election.
