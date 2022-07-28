Charlotte County voters we are on the “final approach” to the August, 23 primary election for the only contested Airport Authority seat. First, I say “thank you” to all the people that are supporting me for re-election by word-of-mouth, writing letters of support, and campaign donations.

I have been encouraged to run for another term and to continue providing my experienced input into the Authority’s decisions as I have over the past two terms. Your airport is very successful and will require decisions over the next four years to take care of our future air transportation demands and facilities. The Authority election will be open to all registered voters regardless of a political or no party affiliation. It is up to you the voters to maintain control and the direction of your airport through the ballot box.


Re-electing Rob Hancik will maintain the five existing board members of a very successful organization. Vote for the Punta Gorda Airport’s future with a vote for Rob Hancik! Thank you again for the unwavering support and your vote in the August primary election.

