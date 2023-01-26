Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor, AshBritt, has begun its final pass of debris collection. As of 9 a.m., Jan. 25, Ashbritt has collected almost 94,000 loads totaling nearly 4.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris.
To see the progress of the final pass and where the pass has been completed, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris. Dec. 31 was the last day to put storm debris in the right of way for pickup.
Charlotte County residential property owners can bring storm-related debris to one of the following drop-off sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday (trailers cannot exceed 12 feet in length):
Placida West Boat Ramp (debris drop-off only, not for launching boats), 12560 Placida Road, Placida
West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility (unlimited visits until further notice), 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility (unlimited visits until further notice), 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte
Bulk pickup
Waste Management will resume bulk pickup, including tires, white goods and vegetative debris, on regularly scheduled customer dates beginning Monday, Feb. 6.
Residential improved properties are allowed four cubic yards of bulk item pickup per week. The items must originate from the improved property that is assessed an annual sanitation fee and placed in front of the property.
Allowed Items
Four cubic yards
Unbundled yard trimmings
Refuse
Bulky items
Additional 10 properly bundled, bagged, or containerized yard waste
Prohibited Items
Construction debris from renovation or home improvement
Storm-related debris
Any waste in excess of four cubic yards
Debris placed on property adjacent or across the street
Prohibited items will not be collected and must be removed from the curb within 24 hours.
Curbside Yard Trimmings
Place yard trimmings loose in a garbage can, paper lawn and leaf bag, or in tied bundles.
Yard trimmings will not be picked up if:
Weigh more than 40 pounds each
Yard trimmings placed in plastic bags
Limbs more than six feet in length
Limbs more than 10 inches in diameter
Furnishings & Appliances (White Goods)
Furniture and appliances will be picked up four times per year on scheduled service days at no charge.
Place your old appliances or furniture at the edge of the right of way, the same vicinity as you place your garbage and recycling carts.
Electronics (E-Waste)
Unwanted electronics (e-waste) will be picked up on your regularly scheduled service day by request only.
To schedule an e-waste pickup submit a pickup request form at https://adwhc.service-now.com/ccw or call Waste Management at 941-629-1106 or 941-697-0012 (Englewood area) two days before your scheduled pickup day.
Tires
Charlotte County residents can recycle six passenger tires per year curbside. Residents in unincorporated areas can place tires with rims at the curb on their recycling day.
For information regarding Charlotte County residential curbside garbage and recycling services visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Private roads
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is accepting applications from private and commercial property owners for assessment and removal of qualifying debris, including vehicles.
