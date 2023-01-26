Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor, AshBritt, has begun its final pass of debris collection. As of 9 a.m., Jan. 25, Ashbritt has collected almost 94,000 loads totaling nearly 4.6 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris.

To see the progress of the final pass and where the pass has been completed, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris. Dec. 31 was the last day to put storm debris in the right of way for pickup.


