Congratulations are in order for two important areas of city government. The Finance Department and the Punta Gorda Police Department both earned recognitions significant to the city and our residents this past week.
The Finance Department under the leadership of Finance Director Kristin Simeone has earned the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by government and its management.
The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. This Department also routinely receives the GFOA Distinguished Budget Award for excellence in budget detail presented to management and available to the public.
In the Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD), the city is fortunate to have the 2020 Command Officer of the Year serving as the captain. Capt. Jason Ciaschini earned this statewide recognition from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. From revamping the recruitment, testing, hiring and promotional processes to implementing the new body-worn camera system Capt. Ciaschini makes the lives of residents and visitors in Punta Gorda safer.
In addition, he has implemented Chief Pam Davis’s directive to bring the lifesaving drug, Naloxone (Narcan) to the department and oversaw the development of a successful grant application to fund the purchase and the training of all sworn personnel to administer the drug in the event of an overdose. Within two weeks of issuance, officers administered Narcan twice, saving two individuals from an overdose death.
As the commander of Support Services Division, Capt. Ciaschini oversees the Administrative Services Section (Records, Accreditation/Grants, and Employee Development), the Communications Section, Evidence and Property, the budget, and the fleet. Chief Davis requested that the PGPD training be enhanced to include topics beyond what is required from the state for certified officers, and for the training program to be reconfigured to increase training hours by 50%.
Ciaschini took the chief’s vision for training and increased it by 90% (from 40 hours to 76 hours) in 2019. In addition to the standard high liability courses, he implemented training on various topics to include: Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics (De-escalation), Human Trafficking, Interacting with Persons with Autism, Employee Health and Wellness, Scenario-based Decision Making, Active Shooter, Ballistic Shield, Criminal Investigations, Defensive Tactics, Interaction with Transgender Individuals, Robbery Response, Specialty Vehicle Operations, Specialty Impact Munitions, Narcan Administration, Hearing Impairment Interactions, Interdiction Investigations and Tactical Casualty Care. Additionally, all sworn police officers and one dispatcher at the PGPD are now trained in Crisis Intervention. Capt. Ciaschini leads by example in delivering on the PGPD’s mission to provide the highest level of professional police services.
These are just two stories of the efforts of people that are part of the city team and with which I am honored to work. This caliber of effort moves us toward achieving the vision of the City of Punta Gorda to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
