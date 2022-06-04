Last week our friend, Fire Chief Ray Briggs, retired. Chief Briggs faithfully protected the residents and visitors of Punta Gorda for over 30 years.
He started his career as a volunteer firefighter, then progressed through the ranks as a career firefighter, lieutenant, training chief, operations chief, and has held the position of fire chief/emergency manager for the last eight years. The advice and leadership Chief Briggs provided throughout the public health emergency that COVID created and the many potential hurricanes and actual hurricanes that hit Punta Gorda are greatly appreciated. Special thank you to Ray’s wife, Debbie, and his children for the sacrifices they have made throughout his career.
As a lifelong Charlotte County resident, Chief Briggs added value far beyond the firehouse, creating new programs to benefit the community and serving others. Chief Briggs introduced a bike medic program to the community in 2014. This program allows emergency personnel to reach people quickly during festivals and mass gatherings, rather than waiting for an ambulance or fire truck to navigate through the crowd.
Ray’s leadership was felt by those outside the United States as well. Mission trips to Guatemala that Chief Briggs helped organize and participate in brought basic medical care and supplies, installed cooking stoves, and made a difference in the lives of families. His leadership of the Punta Gorda Fire Department is appreciated and has set the department up to continue excellence into the future. All appreciate his volunteerism and community engagement. We wish Chief Briggs all the best as he continues the next chapter of his life.
Holden Gibbs has been named the new interim fire chief. Holden has most recently served as the fire operations chief and has been a Punta Gorda Fire Department team member for more than 21 years. Interim Chief Gibbs has been instrumental in drafting the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant (SAFER) application to fund additional fire personnel and has played a vital role in union negotiations.
Holden has recently worked closely with Charlotte County Emergency Management and City of Punta Gorda IT staff to update the Punta Gorda FireDepartment’s Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP). The COOP is an action plan to ensure that essential functions will be met when activated in response to a wide range of events or situations – from a fire in the building; to a natural disaster; to the threat or occurrence of a terrorist attack. We appreciate Interim Chief Gibbs willingness to take on the additional responsibilities and his commitment to the the department.
Careers in emergency services are by no means easy or glamorous. It takes an individual with courage, intelligence, and compassion to be the best of the best in these professions. We are fortunate in Punta Gorda to have leaders with those characteristics who are committed to serving our residents and visitors. Thank you again, Chief Briggs, for your service, and welcome Interim Chief Gibbs to this vital role.
