What does Florida’s Gulf Coast, East Coast and the Florida Everglades all have in common? They are all connected in some fashion to Lake Okeechobee.
We know many of Southwest and South Florida’s water problems are significantly impacted by Lake Okeechobee, but many people do not realize the lake is fed by a 5,000-square mile watershed spanning from Orlando south through the Kissimmee River to Lake Okeechobee. Nearly all of that water ends up in Lake Okeechobee, and today, the project to filter and store that water is only beginning to take shape.
Understanding the importance of restoring Florida’s largest freshwater lake, a bipartisan group of legislators recently came together in Tallahassee with a common goal of improving our water quality and Lake Okeechobee’s ecosystem, which we all acknowledge starts near Orlando. This group, known as the Lake Okeechobee Working Group, will serve as a platform for discussing real solutions that are focused on solving the problem.
The group will also foster discussion among elected officials at all levels – local, state, and federal – to keep our collective focus on proposed solutions designed to reduce Lake Okeechobee discharges, improve the lake’s water quality, ensure the safety of the Lake Okeechobee communities, and support the local economies dependent on a healthy Lake Okeechobee. This also will help connected eco-systems downstream of the lake.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with Senate President Bill Galvano, Sen. Rob Bradley, Sen. Debbie Mayfield, and House Speaker Jose Oliva, recently committed resources to start fixing Lake Okeechobee and the coastal estuaries. Last year, the Legislature and Gov. DeSantis committed $50 million to jumpstart the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project (LOWRP). This project will begin to address significant storage goals north of Lake Okeechobee.
According to the South Florida Water Management District, when combined with other planned projects, the LOWRP can help reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee by up to 80 percent.
It would also provide more storage where science shows it is badly needed. A recent report from the University of Florida underscores the urgency to create additional water quality solutions north, south, east and west of Lake Okeechobee. The report stated at least 1 million acre-feet of storage north and south of Lake Okeechobee is required to help mitigate future damaging Lake Okeechobee discharges. We will accomplish this through additional storage from the EAA Reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, but we also must support storage and treatment projects north of the lake with the same sense of urgency.
To that end, I am hopeful the Legislature will once again commit funding to the LOWRP this session.
Our working group underscores our firm commitment to solving these shared challenges, which all begin north of Lake Okeechobee. If we can put partisan and geographic interests aside, taking care of Lake Okeechobee will help to take care of everyone else connected to it throughout the state.
