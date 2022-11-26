I hope all of you and your families enjoyed a restful and healthy Thanksgiving. With all we have been through these past two months, the holiday was a welcome respite. On Monday, my county colleagues and I will be right back to work to see our community is getting all the assistance needed to ensure a full recovery from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can apply to the state for recovery resources, including housing and sheltering. Residents unable to remain in their homes due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and are not eligible for FEMA individual assistance, may receive temporary sheltering and temporary or permanent home repairs. Unmet needs, such as transportation, senior services, or household supplies, may also be fulfilled.


