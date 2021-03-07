Water is and will continue to be the goose that lays the golden egg here in Florida. It supports our life and the lives of the plants and animals around us. It supports our economy. And we must do everything we can to protect it.
This legislative session, I’ve introduced a measure, SB 64, that will help grow our state’s water supply in an effort to meet our future needs.
In Florida, our freshwater supply comes from an 82,000 square-mile reservoir under the surface that holds billions of gallons of water. For most of our state’s history, the supply seemed endless. However, the exponential population growth we’ve attracted in recent years has increased the demand for water beyond what Mother Nature can provide.
In 1980, Florida’s population was just 10 million. In just four decades, our population has more than doubled. Today, it’s nearly 22 million people. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, each person in Florida demands about 100 gallons of water each day.
At the rate we’re going, Florida is expected to run out of water by 2050. That’s less than three decades from now. Most of us will live to see that day. There are simple things we can do to reduce our water use and waste. Water your lawn less, take a shorter shower and be sure to turn off the faucet while you brush your teeth. New technologies like high-efficiency washing machines also help us reduce the water we use and waste.
My legislative proposal aims to help us reuse effluent, reclaimed water on a system-wide level. While personal actions to reduce water use can make a difference, the crisis we face demands much more significant actions. If we make adjustments on a larger scale, we can have an even greater impact on reducing the water we waste and growing our water supply.
SB 64 requires centralized wastewater treatment facilities to develop and implement a plan that will eliminate surface water discharge in five years. Surface water discharge is water that’s been used, then filtered and purified. Historically, it’s then released into oceans. Once the water is combined with saltwater, it is far less useful. That’s why I believe we should find ways to utilize this reclaimed water again and again before it’s gone.
Reclaimed water could be used for a variety of purposes, including irrigating golf courses, parks, residential properties or highway medians. It can be used for urban purposes, such as toilet flushing, car-washing and dust control. There are many industrial needs for reclaimed water, too, such as processing and cooling.
My bill aims to grow our water supply by reusing the water that’s available to us.
Water is everything to Florida. Our lives, our plants and animals, and our economy depends on it. It is imperative that the state ensures we have a sufficient supply of water to meet our future needs, and reclaimed water is an important part of the solution.
