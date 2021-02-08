In 2017, the Florida Legislature considered a law that would eliminate driver liability for hitting protesters. Although it was defeated, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is once again pushing anti-protest legislation — Senate Bill 484 and House Bill 1. The House bill recently cleared the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee along party lines.
The right to peaceful assembly is enshrined in the Bill of Rights. The Founding Fathers believed the right to protest was so important that they addressed it in the first amendment to the Constitution. This right is reinforced by the 14th Amendment which prohibits states from violating the first amendment. Therefore, the lawmakers’ introduction of anti-protest legislation threatens to infringe on citizens’ first amendment rights.
The proposed legislation is a multifaced suppression of free speech, and there are many aspects that are dangerous to democracy. First, it creates higher penalties for theft, assault, battery and burglary if they occur during a protest. These acts are already crimes in Florida; thus, this provision has the potential to be applied discriminately.
The act of encouraging someone to participate in an activity that was perceived as a riot would be criminalized as a third-degree felony as would damaging memorials. It’s already a crime to damage property.
If someone injures or kills a person participating in a “riot,” such as driving a vehicle into a crowd, the fact that the person was involved in a riot would be considered an acceptable defense if a civil suit was brought against the perpetrator, regardless of whether the victim was ever charged or convicted with rioting.
In sum, the crimes listed in the Florida bill are already covered under existing criminal code and the proposed criminal augmentations will likely disproportionately impact communities of color and lead to more arrests of peaceful protesters. The true intent of the law is, therefore, to target protesters, criminalize peaceful protests and silence dissent.
As was obvious in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, if the “rioters” are white they are far less likely to be harassed than if they are people of color, as was the case with the brutal behavior towards some Black Lives Matter protesters. The proposed legislation will simply exacerbate racial inequities.
The hypocrisy is that Republican lawmakers have used the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to justify a bill they’d been working on for months while responding to the attack on our democracy with an attack on our democracy. As Florida Rep. Andrew Learned, (D-Brandon), explained: As it stands, under this bill, the Boston Tea Party would have been illegal; suffragettes would not have gotten us the 19th Amendment; and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would not have been able to march in Selma, bringing us the civil rights movement.
Florida should not pass any laws that criminalize free speech and introduce bias against nonviolent dissent and free assembly. We call upon the Legislature to reject this proposal.
