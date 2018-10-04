The choice in November in Sarasota County is clear. Of the five county charter amendments at the bottom of the ballot, voters will have a chance to vote on two that will change our county election systems: one that benefits the people (Single-Member Districts) and one that harms the people (Process for Citizen Initiated Petitions).
The one for the people is “Sarasota Charter Amendment to Change County Commission Elections to Single-Member Districts.” (Don’t be fooled by the attack ads and glossy mailers against it from the STOP campaign. It’s the STOP campaign that is supported by developers. Why? Because they might lose control over county elections if people in each district actually elected commissioners of their choice.)
Single-member districts will establish that county commissioners are elected just by the voters in the district they seek to represent, rather than county-wide, which is the “at-large” system we have now.
Currently, commissioners must live in their district, but they may be elected by 80 percent of the people outside their district. Consequently, residents in their own district may have a hard time getting attention — from them or any commissioner — because commissioners may be beholden to campaign donors with bigger agendas. It costs so much now to campaign countywide that only candidates bankrolled by big developers win.
The result? Traffic gridlock. Nature bulldozed. Uncontrolled development. Our neighborhoods and environment at risk. And the cost of growth — the roads, the schools — are put on the backs of us, the taxpayers. Our taxes go up when developers don’t do their part.
Single-member districts will reduce the cost of campaigning up to 80 percent and give local candidates a chance to compete and win. Single-member districts are not new: They are used in 20 Florida counties and all our state legislative districts. You can fit almost three state legislative districts into Sarasota County. Our county is the 14th largest out of 67. We’re too big for at-large elections of commissioners.
We need to be able to elect principled local candidates who can get to know the people and the issues in their district and work together with other commissioners for the good of the whole, for the sake of our economy, our jobs and our environment. Wouldn’t it be great if county commissioners listened to their constituents and not just their contributors?
We encourage everyone to vote “yes” for single-member districts on the November ballot. It will be at the end of the ballot in much of the county, and second-to-last in the cities of Sarasota and North Port. Please learn more at www.singlememberdistricts.com.
The charter amendment against^p the people is titled, “Process for Citizen-Initiated Petitions for Charter Amendments to be Placed on the General Election.” This one doubles petition requirements from 5 percent to 10 percent, meaning that voters will have to gather not the 15,096-plus signatures we gathered this year, but over 31,000 in the future.
It will cut the petition-gathering time to 1½ years, and require all petitions (all 31,000-plus) to be turned in to the supervisor of elections at one time (I feel sorry for our supervisor of elections) between Jan. 1 and April 1 of the year the referendum is to go on the November ballot.
The language of this amendment is misleading because, since it doubles petition requirements from 5 percent to 10 percent, it would effectively stifle citizen petition initiatives in the future.
We encourage everyone to note “no” on this question.
Don’t be fooled. Vote.
Kindra Muntz is president ^pof the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, online www.keepdemocracysafe.org/act-now and www./singlememberdistricts.com.^p
