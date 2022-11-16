The West Villages Improvement District infrastructure was tested when Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida in late September. The WVID Board of Supervisors is pleased to report that thanks to sound structural design and ongoing preventative maintenance by the staff, the WVID infrastructure was spared any serious damage or impact.
The WVID is the government entity responsible for ensuring a timely, cohesive, cost-effective and high-quality design and implementation of public infrastructure throughout 12,000 acres within the City of North Port and unincorporated Sarasota County. While the storm certainly left its mark on the District, the damage was primarily cosmetic in nature, such as the loss of large trees and decorative street lamps that were damaged or destroyed. Although these losses pale in comparison to the damage others are dealing with in our region, we recognize that these features are key to creating a distinctive sense of place within our community. Work is already underway to replant, restore and repair these features.
While flooding occurred on some District roadways, which was unavoidable due to the sheer intensity and size of Hurricane Ian, the District did not receive any reports of homes flooding because of rising water levels. That has much to do with the development and robust maintenance of the public infrastructure throughout the district, which functioned as designed even through a hurricane of Ian’s intensity, to prevent homes from flooding during storm events. Drainage ditches, canals and outfalls help direct stormwater to release into the Myakka River, rather than backing up and spilling into homes and businesses.
Over the past two years, the WVID has worked to clean out and service drainage ditches in the district. This was an extensive process, with crews cleaning out the last drainage ditch earlier this year. As the storm approached, the WVID took several proactive steps to further protect against flooding and minimize damage to District infrastructure. Crews checked drainage ditches, canals and outfalls managed by the District to make sure there weren’t any blockages. Understanding this was just one piece of the puzzle, WVID staff also contacted homeowner and property owner associations in the district to encourage them to take the same precautions within their neighborhoods ahead of the storm.
We are confident that these actions helped mitigate the impact of the storm on District facilities and communities. These steps ensured there were no blockages and water could be released effectively, albeit slowly because of the high-water flow and level of the Myakka River.
The WVID staff has worked tirelessly since Hurricane Ian made landfall to ensure propertyowners, residents and visitors were minimally impacted. This was no small feat and was accomplished atthe expense of WVID staff and contractors working around the clock in aftermath of the storm,prioritizing the significant storm clean-up over damage to their homes.
On behalf of the WVID Board of Supervisors, I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to the WVID team for their dedication to this community. Similar to how our utility workers and lineman were committed to restoring our community, the WVID team provided essential support following the storm to restore a sense of normalcy we can easily take for granted.
As we continue recovery efforts, we’re also eager to continue providing the vital infrastructure and services that property owners and residents depend on. In the coming weeks, a new informational unit guide that details the various funding districts throughout the WVID will be available online. This guide will provide property owners and residents with detailed information of how fees and assessments are used.
The WVID is also in the process of updating the website, making it more user-friendly for our growing population. Once completed, the WVID website will serve as a central source for District updates, frequently asked questions and other information.
As always, WVID staff is available to answer questions or concerns from property owners, homeowner associations or businesses. For more information, visit westvillagesid.org or contact District Manager William Crosley at wcrosley@sdsinc.org or 941-244-2805.
