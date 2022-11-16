The West Villages Improvement District infrastructure was tested when Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida in late September. The WVID Board of Supervisors is pleased to report that thanks to sound structural design and ongoing preventative maintenance by the staff, the WVID infrastructure was spared any serious damage or impact.

The WVID is the government entity responsible for ensuring a timely, cohesive, cost-effective and high-quality design and implementation of public infrastructure throughout 12,000 acres within the City of North Port and unincorporated Sarasota County. While the storm certainly left its mark on the District, the damage was primarily cosmetic in nature, such as the loss of large trees and decorative street lamps that were damaged or destroyed. Although these losses pale in comparison to the damage others are dealing with in our region, we recognize that these features are key to creating a distinctive sense of place within our community. Work is already underway to replant, restore and repair these features.


