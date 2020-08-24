Like clockwork, the tropics are firing up as we enter the peak of what has the potential to be one of the busiest hurricane seasons on record. As Floridians, we’ve been through this many times, watching tropical waves roll off the African coast and race west across the Atlantic. Occasionally, like now, they’re lined up like an airport runway.
However, juggling the potential threat from a hurricane or tropical storm with the ongoing uncertainty of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created new challenges for all of us.
Now more than ever, there is simply no substitute for proper preparation. The actions each of us takes now will make a meaningful difference in how all of us recover together.
Rest assured, Florida Power & Light Company has a storm plan and our dedicated employees — your neighbors — have been actively preparing and drilling to be there when we’re needed most.
Since 2006, FPL has worked to build a stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient energy grid to deliver electricity our customers can count on in good weather and bad. The investments we’ve made in strengthening the energy grid and using advanced smart grid technology have placed FPL in the best possible position to restore power to our customers faster following a storm. While COVID-19 creates unprecedented challenges that could ultimately delay a storm restoration, our commitment remains the same: We will work around the clock until everyone’s power is restored.
Heading into late August, it’s hard not to reflect on two memorable hurricane milestones that demonstrate just how unpredictable Mother Nature can be. Last year at about this time, we were closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane that appeared to be on a catastrophic collision course with Florida. It ultimately spared us the worst weather, stalling uncomfortably close to Florida’s east coast and ravaging the Bahamas for two days before lifting north. Conversely, around this same time in 1992, a storm named Andrew all but dissipated east of the Bahamas, only to rapidly intensify and change South Florida forever.
The point is, part of living in Florida means never letting your guard down. And, during a global pandemic, this has never been more important. As 2020 has shown, we must be ready for anything.
Please keep safety top-of-mind before, during and especially after any storm. We can help with safety and preparation tips at FPL.com/Storm. After a storm, we know you’ll want information so that you can make plans. We’ll post information at FPL.com/Storm, Facebook.com/FPLconnect and Twitter.com/insideFPL. I also encourage you to download the FPL app or text the word “Join” to MyFPL (69375) to be enrolled in alerts to get the latest information.
Stay safe and know that regardless of what any storm throws at us, all of us at FPL won’t stop working until everyone is up and running again.
Eric Silagy is the president and chief executive officer of Florida Power & Light Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.