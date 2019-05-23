Florida Power & Light Co.’s more than 5 million customers continue to be the big winners of the new federal tax law, despite what Sun newspapers would like you to believe in its misguided editorial, “State says: No breaks for FPL customers.”
Customers have more money in their pockets today as a result of FPL’s 2018 decision to use tax savings to pay for the restoration costs of Hurricane Irma and avoid a storm surcharge, and they will continue to enjoy these benefits for years into the future.
Quite frankly, we were surprised to learn the paper even had an opinion on this issue, given Sun has never written an original article about this topic. In fact, the Editorial Board didn’t even bother to reach out to FPL before going to print, as evidenced by the editorial’s numerous factual errors.
So, we’re here to set the record straight, because writing — as the paper did — that FPL wants to “keep” federal “tax refunds” is indisputably false.
The truth is, FPL doesn’t want to nor intends to “keep” tax savings. In fact, within just weeks of the new federal tax law, FPL quickly identified the fastest way to pass tax savings onto customers and immediately paid off the massive $1.3 billion cost of responding to Hurricane Irma and then used tax savings to pay the company back.
This is significant because, in Florida, the cost of hurricane restoration is paid for by customers and typically results in a rate increase on their monthly bills. In the case of Hurricane Irma, that would have resulted in a significant monthly surcharge on FPL customer bills for a number of years following the storm. Thanks to our innovative approach to tax savings, FPL customers avoided this multi-year surcharge altogether and received a significant break on their monthly bills.
In addition, FPL plans to use federal tax savings to avoid having to increase general base rates through at least 2021, keeping rates frozen and predictable for customers for at least five years.
Bottom line, FPL isn’t “keeping” tax savings — far from it. We’ve been passing on tax savings to customers, which has meant more money in their pocket while ensuring the system that serves everyone remains clean, reliable, strong and affordable. It’s why our approach to federal tax savings made big news when we announced it in early 2018, heralding praise from other newspaper editorial boards across the state and even receiving a shout-out on the floor of the United States Senate.
Sadly, Sun newspapers didn’t get the message — even though they enjoyed the savings.
Dave Reuter is the vice president and chief communications officer for Florida Power & Light Co.
