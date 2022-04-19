A recent editorial by The Daily Sun’s editorial board expressed dismay at the rising cost of living in Florida (Editorial: Florida Just May be Getting Too Expensive). From the gas station to the grocery store, we are all seeing the impact of inflation, which has hit a 40-year high.
The Editorial Board is correct in pointing out this is a very real issue impacting all Floridians. But l take issue with the decision to lump FPL’s utility rates in with rising home prices and skyrocketing home insurance rates.
Why? Because FPL’s typical residential customer bill remains well below the national average and lower than bills in 42 states. Just ask your seasonal resident friends from California, Massachusetts or New York which power bill they would rather pay. So, while yes, rates have increased, we still believe FPL is delivering America’s best energy value.
With an election year upon us, we will continue to see politicians make promises they can’t or won’t keep and changing positions based on which way the wind is blowing. FPL doesn’t have that luxury. We are required to not only serve Floridians today, but also to rigorously plan for the future. And with dramatic growth and the imminent threat of climate change, it is our responsibility to make sure we can continue to provide clean, reliable energy that remains affordable.
For nearly two decades, FPL has planned ahead, methodically modernizing our power generation fleet and transforming it into one of the cleanest and most efficient in the country.
We’ve removed old, coal and oil-burning plants and replaced them with ultra-efficient clean energy centers that run on U.S.-produced natural gas. This has saved customers nearly $12 billion in fuel costs and eliminated 175 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions since 2001.
Planning ahead also means diversifying our generation fleet with renewable energy and technology that will make your energy bills less vulnerable to turbulent markets and global conflicts. Over the next four years, FPL plans to add another 16 million solar panels across 50 solar energy centers throughout the state. Had we not invested in solar energy, and settled for conventional power generation, FPL customers would have missed out on $441 million in savings this year alone.
We will continue to drive innovation that delivers value for you. We are adding battery storage technology to help bring solar energy onto the grid even when the sun isn’t shining. And, we’re researching and testing new clean energy fuels, like green hydrogen, which has the potential to someday unlock a 100% carbon-free energy future and makes us less dependent on the fluctuating natural gas market. In total, we expect to generate nearly 40% of our electricity from zero-emissions sources in 2031.
While we cannot remove the burden of inflation today, FPL will continue to plan ahead to ensure you get a great value for your money: electricity that’s not only clean and reliable, but also affordable for years to come.
