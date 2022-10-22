This week I had the privilege of promoting Holden Gibbs to the position of fire chief for the Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD). Chief Gibbs earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Gibbs started volunteering with Punta Gorda Fire in 1998. He enjoyed it so much that he returned to college and became EMT and Fire Certified. After volunteering for two years, he was hired full-time by the city. Chief Gibbs has been with the city for 21 years and 10 months, starting in December 2000, as a firefighter I (entry-level position). He earned the rank of Fire Station Officer in October 2005. This position was later changed in December 2006 to lieutenant. In May 2013, Chief Gibbs was promoted to fire operations chief, a position he held until his promotion to interim fire chief in May 2022.


You can contact City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

