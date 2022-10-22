This week I had the privilege of promoting Holden Gibbs to the position of fire chief for the Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD). Chief Gibbs earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Morehead State University.
Gibbs started volunteering with Punta Gorda Fire in 1998. He enjoyed it so much that he returned to college and became EMT and Fire Certified. After volunteering for two years, he was hired full-time by the city. Chief Gibbs has been with the city for 21 years and 10 months, starting in December 2000, as a firefighter I (entry-level position). He earned the rank of Fire Station Officer in October 2005. This position was later changed in December 2006 to lieutenant. In May 2013, Chief Gibbs was promoted to fire operations chief, a position he held until his promotion to interim fire chief in May 2022.
Holden has been happily married for 22 years and is blessed with three wonderful children. When he is not at work, he enjoys spending as much time as possible with his family, boating, and coaching Little League baseball.
I have often said that I like to see how someone in an interim leadership position performs under adverse or challenging times before determining they are the right person for the promotion. A hurricane wasn’t precisely what I had in mind as that challenge, but Chief Gibbs has risen to the occasion. He has led our city team through pre-storm preparations and post-storm recovery efforts.
Keeping with the Fire Department theme, Fire Prevention Month is observed annually every October. Jennifer Molnar serves as our fire marshal and encourages residents to take the following information to heart. Fire is fast! It only takes minutes for thick black smoke to fill your home.
Fire is dark. Fire starts brightly but quickly produces black smoke and complete darkness. Fire is hot. Room temperature can rise to over 1,000 degrees F at eye level. Smoke and toxic gases kill more people than flames do.
Have a home fire escape plan for everyone in your home. Some people may need help waking up or getting outside; plan for your abilities.
Knowing two ways out of every room is essential to your home fire escape plan. Have a clear path to your exits. Have an outside meeting place safe from your home where everyone should meet. Call 9-1-1 or the fire department from outside your home.
The fire marshal with the City of Punta Gorda Fire Department is highly recommending that no open burning be conducted at this time. This advisement means any outdoor fires and open burning of debris or items needing to be disposed of after Hurricane Ian. This would exclude attended barbecue cooking equipment appliances. A great deal of combustible material in and around our city could ignite quickly. If anyone has any questions, they can contact the City of Punta Gorda fire marshal at 941-575-5529.
The PGFD has a wealth of information regarding fire safety available on the city’s website at www.cityofpuntagordafl.com. I look forward to the continued growth and development of the PGFD under the leadership of Chief Gibbs.
