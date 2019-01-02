At its meeting today, the Punta Gorda City Council will consider the following two items related to pickleball play:
Request by PicklePlex of Punta Gorda for city funding in the amount of $43,000 to provide water and sewer service at their new complex located on the campus of Florida Southwestern State College. The site is within the city’s utility service area. The group has already requested funding in the amount of $450,000 for Phase 2 of the complex from the County Tourist Development Council and County Commission. Such request is under consideration by the County at this time.
Noise abatement options for pickleball play in Gilchrist Park resulting from issues related to pickleball activity in the park. At a special meeting held Dec. 23, the City Council requested staff bring back options to consider. Such options will include:
a) Vegetative buffer consisting of two rows of large buttonwoods and smaller coco plums in a mulch bed on two sides of the court. The estimated cost for this is $9,000.
b) Acoustic barrier consisting of acoustic fence material and additional fence posts to reinforce the fencing at the pickleball courts and estimated to cost $16,000.
c) Change the location of courts within the park by re-designating the west courts for tennis and move pickleball to the east courts. The cost to actually swap the location of the courts is $25,000. In addition, resurfacing and repair of the existing tennis (east) courts is $9,500, and scheduled to take place after completion of Harborwalk Area Phase 2. Total cost estimate for this option is $34,500.
FY 2020 Budget Input
The City Council will also consider at its meeting options regarding additional community input into shaping priorities for next fiscal year’s budget. Three alternatives are being put forth for consideration.
1) Use a novel digital engagement platform designed for community input, plus one or more “town-hall” meetings.
2) Conduct a simple survey using SurveyMonkey or the Constant Contact survey function, plus one or more “town-hall” meetings.
3) Conduct one or more “town-hall” meetings, which has been the practice in previous years.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
