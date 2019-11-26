I sat down Tuesday to write my annual Thanksgiving column.
You know, the one where I give thanks for so many great people in my life.
The one where I thank my family for putting up with me. For being OK with going to seafood restaurants so often. For understanding how I can’t visit California and Virginia and Connecticut as often as I would like.
And when I thank other good people in my life like Boris Kaplan, who keeps my 21-year-old car running smooth, and Vuka Zmejkoski, who can make my bald head look like I have hair. Good people here at the newspaper who still let me do this job at my ripe ol’ age. Folks like Sandy Dameron in Rotonda who can take our menagerie of dogs in an emergency and my co-workers who come to our rescue when we need someone to take care of our animals (including two wild rabbits who should be wild again, but that’s another story) while we take a rare trip.
But my thoughts took a detour.
Early Tuesday morning, a lady came to the office to submit a letter to the editor.
She probably would not mind me mentioning her name, but I won’t because she expressed some very personal feelings to me.
She said she was dying. She said she had terminal cancer and was not sure how much longer she would be around. This could be her last Thanksgiving.
She is concerned for her grandchildren. She wants them to grow up in a country where people love one another and can settle their differences through debate. A country where people are elected to office because of the qualities they have to offer and because of the beliefs they have, and not because they are of a particular political party.
Tears welled up in her eyes for just a moment as she lifted a wig to show me she had lost her hair. I could tell she was someone who was likely rolling along with a nice life until cancer struck. She was not a bitter person. She was accepting her diagnosis with strength that I am not sure I would have in her situation.
So suddenly, my thoughts turned from thanking people at Abbe’s Donuts and my newspaper carrier and the folks at Magnolia Street Grill in Arcadia and the waitresses at Wally’s BBQ and Shark’s Fish House, to imagining only having months or weeks to live.
Of course, we never know when our time will come. And the older we are, the more true that is. But actually knowing for sure the end is near . . . how would I, or you, react?
Hopefully, there would be no great change in the person we are. We would cherish the relationships we have. We would not hold grudges over disagreements — especially political discourse. We would love our neighbor as ourself. We would still treat others as we want to be treated. We would continue to cheerfully give to others what we don’t really need and have in abundance. We would tell our friends and family we love them.
Most of all, we would give thanks for what we have, no matter how meager it may be.
Let’s embrace the gift of life and promise to make the most of it while we have the opportunity.
Happy Thanksgiving.
