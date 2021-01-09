This calendar year is off to a productive start in Punta Gorda.
The City Council has already started the budget process for FY2022. At the last Council meeting 58 pages of continuing capital improvement projects were reviewed. The sales tax priorities for FY2021 were also discussed by Council, reaffirming the progression of major capital improvements.
One notable change was the Henry Street sidewalk project moving up to FY2021. This project includes the installation of sidewalk on Henry Street between Shreve Street and U.S. 41 to provide a safe travel route. The Council also approved the process to redraft our Land Development Regulations and Form Based Codes including several citizen engagement milestones. This is a major undertaking that will help insure that our city moves into the future retaining the character that makes it so special.
As part of our ongoing citizen engagement efforts the city is also introducing two new programs to serve our residents. The Punta Gorda Police Department has formed a Veteran Crisis Assistance Team (VCAT). The purpose of the VCAT is to help ensure that the Punta Gorda Police Department has the ability to effectively handle situations involving military veterans experiencing a mental health crisis or who are in need of assistance. The VCAT is made up of sworn Punta Gorda law enforcement officers who have served, or are currently serving, in a branch of the United States Military.
These officers engage with community veteran organizations to ensure that veterans in need are connected with appropriate services and assist them in receiving the military benefits to which they are entitled. Members of the VCAT respond to situations involving military veterans in need of assistance, and have received specialized training in de-escalating situations and dealing with the special needs associated with service. The VCAT will also continue to follow-up to insure issues are resolved and to help avoid further crisis.
Communication with residents and visitors remains a priority in 2021. The city has launched a new tool to connect with residents. The service is called Text My Gov and it uses a mobile phone’s regular text messaging service to allow people to quickly find links, documents or text that answers their questions. No app download is needed. It allows our residents and visitors to report issues such as code violations or report issues with city infrastructure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A picture can also be added when reporting an issue or violation and the service sends the information immediately to city staff to have the issue resolved. To use the service simply text “hi” to 941-347-0747. Answers to common questions are available 24/7through website searches and preprogrammed responses. Don’t have an immediate answer? The question will go to a designated mailbox to insure you get a timely response.
This is just the beginning of positive enhancements that will occur in the city of Punta Gorda this year. I look forward to keeping you engaged and informed about all the efforts taking place to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
