If any of you Sun subscribers have not been to the Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum at its new location, you should set some time aside to visit. Executive Director Gary Butler, along with the museum board of directors and the 75-plus volunteer veterans, have made significant improvements to the museum from when it was located Fishermen’s Village.
The museum is located in what was the Impact building on West Marion Avenue, west of downtown Punta Gorda. There is significantly more space than there was in Fishermen’s Village. The museum occupies the southern building of the former Impact complex. The other building in the complex on Retta Esplanade is in the process of being renovated into hotel rooms.
Visitors arrive at the first-floor welcome desk where one registers. The first floor of the Military Heritage Museum is dedicated to displays that portray the history of military conflicts with which the United States was involved, starting with the 13 colonies Revolutionary War with England and continues to the present conflicts in the Middle East. There are artifacts from these actions from both the United Sates military and the military of other nations with whom the conflicts took place. There are stories about United States service members involved in those conflicts.
Full-sized mannquins, dressed in uniforms from the various services and time periods are on display in cases. There is also a changing display that commemorates anniversaries currently taking place, such as the allied invasion in Normandy. Volunteers will guide you through these displays, or one can self-guide themselves.
Also found in the museum is the Gulf Theater, a 4,000-plus volume library, a gift shop, and the P-51 Club. Various productions including documentaries, lectures and concerts take place in the Gulf Theater. The theater’s schedule can be found on the museum’s website as can a guide to the museum: freedomisntfree.org
The second floor houses interactive displays. There are three flight simulators, an electronic shooting range, a virtual reality area, all of which are available to museum visitors. These areas are staffed by volunteers who are knowledgeable with the use of these devices and will assist visitors. In addition, there is a STEM area for students.
I-75 is part of the General Dwight D. Eisenhower National Defense Highway Network. FDOT has therefore erected signage on I-75 indicating that the Military Heritage Museum and Vietnam War Memorial are both located in Punta Gorda. The FDOT has also provided way-finding signs to the two attractions in Punta Gorda as has the City of Punta Gorda. This signage highlights the importance of these two attractions bringing them to the attention of the traveling public, including tourists, in southwest Florida.
Not to be overlooked, adjacent to the Vietnam Memorial, is Veteran’s Park, recently renovated by the City of Punta Gorda. Take the time to visit these attractions and include your visiting guests.
Sam Castronovo is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
