Those of us who have chosen careers in local government are sometimes accused of not hearing the voices of the people we serve.
I want everyone in the city of North Port - and especially a passionate group of citizens who have been voicing their concerns about the future of Warm Mineral Springs Park - to know that we are listening.
I had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with some of these citizens recently at City Hall as they staged a demonstration. Many of them wanted answers about our plans for the springs, both short-term and long-term. Some of them were misinformed about the status of the park’s reopening since Hurricane Ian. All of them were passionate about protecting the springs. And that’s where we were able to find common ground – so are we!
The city recognizes the cultural and natural significance of the springs, as well as the surrounding property’s economic benefits. Warm Mineral Springs is a unique asset that has been enjoyed by North Port residents and visitors from all over the world for decades, and we want it to remain that way. But there are also costs to operate the park and to maintain the property and the three historically designated buildings located there. We recognize they have deteriorated over the years, and our community back in 2019 agreed they should be restored and improved as part of Phase I of the Warm Mineral Springs Park Master Plan. But the estimated cost greatly exceeds the available budget the city has set aside for the project from surtax funds, park impact fees and fund balance. We need to find a compromise that is fiscally responsible and doesn’t place that burden on our taxpayers.
That’s why the City Commission has opted to consider bringing in a private partner who can provide the additional funding and expertise to help get the work done, meet the goals of the master plan and ensure the patrons of the springs have the quality experience and amenities they deserve. The commission has opted to “color outside the lines” of that 2019 plan and consider other options for the future development of the 60 acres of city-owned property adjacent to the springs, based on what we have heard from the private sector so far about what makes the most financial sense.
As your city government, we represent all of North Port’s citizens, and we have an obligation to do the best for the most. That’s why although we are moving as swiftly as possible to reopen the park by March, we are also taking our time to thoughtfully plan for its long-term future. The process for creating a public-private partnership is transparent, thorough and clearly defined in our City Code (we’ve created a helpful infographic that outlines the P3 process; you can view it at NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark). It includes many opportunities for community input, which has been sought at every step along the way. There are still many steps to go, and robust community engagement will be a critical component.
Based on what we have recently heard from the public, in the coming weeks we will be engaging an outside firm to begin a new community engagement process for this next phase in the life of Warm Mineral Springs. This includes conducting a citywide survey as well as in-person opportunities to make sure we are hearing from everyone who has something to say about the springs’ future and that the commissioners’ vision aligns with the community’s.
We will also move our environmental survey reports to the front of the line to ensure we are completing our due diligence as we continue our current efforts. In addition, we will look to engage an independent environmental subject matter expert to help alleviate the fear that development will be harmful to the springs.
We value your input, and we want you to stay engaged with us, including after the springs reopens in mid-March and as these plans take shape. Everyone has a voice; let’s hear each other.
Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager.
