Jenkins
Dance Fran, (Fran.Dance@bmwnaext.com)

Since 1971, August 26 has been recognized as Women’s Equality Day, when we celebrate a woman’s right to vote — when women emerged from their status as second-class citizens. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, is tirelessly working to shove women back into their previous place and eviscerate their status as free and equal citizens.

While the shoving began with his abortion ban, it will not stop there. He has already reduced access to contraception making it clear that it’s not the protection of the unborn that motivates DeSantis; it’s the persecution of women.

Teresa Jenkins is chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Party; member of the Florida Democratic Central Committee; member of the Florida Democratic State Executive Committee; member of the Florida Democratic County Chairs Association; member of the Florida Democratic Small County Coalition; and author of the book “Make Democracy Work Again.”

