The question of development and growth in Punta Gorda has been polarizing. Some say we must have development, even 100-foot buildings, to ensure our economic viability, while others decry change and vow to maintain their small town at any cost.
Why are we so resistant to change? Could it be because we don’t like the changes we see? Case in point, the new Springhill Suites with its big box form and color blocking, which many argue is incongruous in our historic, small town. What if we could be assured of more predictable and compatible development in Punta Gorda?
Mitchell Austin, Punta Gorda’s chief planner, stated at a recent educational presentation, “Form Based Codes (FBCs) are a way of regulating development that provides predictability for both the members of a community and for developers within that community. FBCs do this by being primarily focused on regulating the shape and location of buildings along the streets of our community.”
Austin continued, “FBCs are truly results oriented. Conventional zoning codes deal in abstractions like density, setback, and floor to area ratios. By contrast FBCs deal with the shape of buildings and how they interact with the streets which they frame. FBCs are based on the vision of the community which implements them. A well-crafted FBC tells developers exactly what the community expects to see.”
FBC rely upon the forms of buildings and their relationship to the public realm, including streets and other buildings, as opposed to conventional codes which rely upon land use as an organizing principle. Conventional codes designate parameters like dwellings per acre, FAR (floor area ratio) and other numerical specifications. With conventional codes, little attention is paid to the placement of the building, the type of street it is located on or the structure’s relationship to other nearby buildings. FBC, on the other hand, are focused on the actual built form, how the buildings interact with the street, public spaces and surrounding buildings.
As a result FBC tend to lead to more architectural standards, lower building heights, shared parking and more varied building styles that are consistent with the existing character of the area.
The five basic elements to form based codes include: a map to designate the area covered; standards for the public realm including sidewalks, streets and streetscapes; building standards such as features and functions; a streamlined application process and a definition of technical terms. But, beyond these basics, FBC can also define architectural style, landscape and signage requirements as well as environmental standards. This more detailed codification helps developers bring plans to the city with a greater certainty of what the citizens want, lessens the negotiation process between the city and developers and entices new development in the area. In short, it brings predictability to both the city, the developer and the residents and focuses on what will be accepted by the community.
FBC can often strengthen the existing character of a town by drawing on its history. After all, it is the character of a town that defines it and character comes from good design, not how the land is used.
FBC requires studying what creates the character of a town, skillfully detailing how that character is created and then codifying those details in specific terms. Is it labor intensive? Yes. Will there be resistance at first? Probably. But FBC may be the answer Punta Gorda has been seeking in its desire to maintain its small town, historic charm while moving forward to develop economic viability.
Sheri Lenora is president of Smart Growth Punta Gorda.
