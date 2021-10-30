Sunday, thousands of trick-or-treaters from all over will descend on Punta Gorda’s Historic District to celebrate Halloween.
Halloween in Punta Gorda is unique in that it is an event that doesn’t have just one organizer. Homeowners, businesses, the city and groups like the First United Methodist Church all do a part in making Halloween memorable in Punta Gorda. This non-event event has been a long-standing tradition, and in order to ensure that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween night the following roadways will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m. depending on the number of attendees:
• West Marion Avenue: West Marion Avenue will be closed for vehicular traffic from Cross Street (U.S. 41) to Shreve Street.
• West Retta Esplanade: The eastbound lane of West Retta Esplanade will be closed, but the westbound lane will remain open to allow traffic into Punta Gorda Isles.
• Side Streets: Harvey Street, Durrance Street, Gill Street, Gilchrist Street, McGregor Street, Chasteen Street, Dolly Street, and Berry Street will be closed from West Retta Esplanade to West Olympia Avenue.
Only residents with proof of residency will be allowed to drive on closed streets to return or leave their homes with the assistance of an officer for safety.
The tradition of free ice cream started by former Governor Albert Gilchrist continues as the local Masons continue to provide free ice cream in Gilchrist Park. It was the love of Halloween and children that led Governor Gilchrist to provide the enduring bequest. Another tradition that continues this year is the City Hall Annex trick or treating. At 5 p.m., until the candy runs out, City Hall Annex will be transformed as a walk through the decades. Stop by and say hi to city staff and volunteers.
As always, the police department will have plenty of officers and volunteers in the area to assist with traffic, provide security, and ensure the safety of everyone. The police department will also be handing out candy in front of the City Hall Annex! The Punta Gorda Fire Department (PGFD) will have a team of two Bike Medics and an additional crew on the golf cart. The Bike Medics will make initial access to any incidents in the area. Then, a Charlotte County Fire Rescue ambulance transport crew will rendezvous with the PGFD crew from aside street for transport to a hospital if necessary. We hope everyone has a very safe and very happy Halloween this year!
Also, be sure to save the date of Dec. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to attend the Light up the Night Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting. This event will feature music, youth performances, bounce houses, food trucks, Santa Claus, and the Christmas tree lighting. Snow is also predicted for the evening. I hope you take the time to enjoy all Florida’s Harborside Hometown has to offer.
