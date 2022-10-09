As I was driving for my life with Hurricane Charley nipping at my rear bumper, I thought it was the end.
We arrived in Winter Haven an hour before Charley tried to take out the hotel we choose to stay at. We ran into the bar where they had a television just as the eye of Charlie was passing over our home.
On our drive home at 4 a.m. the next morning as we were arriving back in Punta Gorda at the crack of dawn, we passed miles and miles of rescue vehicles lined up on both sides of U.S. 41 coming into town. As we entered downtown or what was left of it, a lone bicyclist rode by with this haunted look on his face.
It was like watching in real life a documentary on Europe in World War II.
At the time I had a growing business that was becoming successful. As a result, I had a lot of people I was responsible for. At 7 a.m. I was downtown at my office that was completely devastated stumbling around my parking lot with tears in my eyes thinking I had lost everything. But then a miracle happened.
A well known doctor drove in and said I had a building that was listed out on U.S. 17, and he wasn’t leaving my parking lot till he bought it. Then 10 minutes later the same thing happened again. Suddenly, I had hope.
I know many of you, particularly those new to the area since Charley, are sad, heartbroken, and depressed. Don’t give up. Punta Gorda and Charlotte County in two years will be drop dead gorgeous again. Literally, every homeowner is going to get insurance checks. In two years we will see beautiful new roofs, doors, landscaping.
All the commercial properties will also receive insurance checks. We’ll see new signs, we’ll see new roofs, new storefronts, new signs. It will all be new and fresh, and beautiful. You’ll be shocked how pretty and new and fresh everything will look in two years.
Then you have all the state and federal money that comes into the area. We will see new street signs, better street signs, new roads, you name it. It’s absolutely unbelievable how much will get done in the next two years. I was devastated after Charley. However, two years later the town was prettier than before Hurricane Charley.
There is another wonderful benefit right now that we are all experiencing. These disasters bring out the best in most people. Everyone is helping everyone. Your religious and political beliefs do not matter right now. You do what you can to help your neighbor and fellow man. Wouldn’t it be great if that carried over?
We will get through this. Keep your head up, plow forward, every single day you will look out and notice something new. A new roof, a new door, a new street sign. It will get better. I love Punta Gorda and Charlotte County. It’s been my home for 27 years. Let’s make it better than ever.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.