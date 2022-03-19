Four years ago, the Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) obtained voter approval for a surcharge on our citizens’ property taxes, to the tune of an additional 1 mill added to our property tax rate. This netted CCPS about $18 million in the first year, and including the next three years, the take has been $81 million.
Overall, student population growth was only 7%, but remarkably, the budget for CCPS has grown in that period by 36.1%. Instructional costs increased by 21%, so it appears that teachers’ salaries have been stepped up smartly.
I do not recall all that Superintendent Dinisio promised he would deliver with this money, but I do remember he expected to improve mathematics and reading performance, to add half an hour to the school day, and to improve teachers’ salaries. The latter two promises he obviously kept, but what about student performance? We find that in 2017 -18, students proficient in English, math and science were 56%, 62%, and 64%, respectively. In 2020 — 21, the corresponding values were lower – 55%, 55%, and 58%, respectively.
Can we blame this on COVID? Maybe, but remember that Charlotte County did not close its schools, although remote learning was optional. Furthermore, in the previous pre-COVID year, those same three proficiency ratings were 56%, 61%, and 61%, lower than before the levy began. We citizens were very generous with our school district, but my conclusion is that the $81 million they have extracted from us did not deliver what Mr. Dinisio promised.
Rather than simply ask for more money, ad infinitum, what has our school system ever done to economize? Rather than owning buses and paying bus drivers, why not contract with one of the many firms that take care of student transportation? Besides saving the large cost of buses, it is well known that fringe benefits for public employees almost always exceed those in the private sector.
Second in line is food service. Again, the cost of employees is substantially lower in such arrangements. Behind that is the possibility of privatizing custodial and maintenance services, as Collier County privatized custodial services, for a savings of $5 million annually. Also, fewer administrative personnel are needed when complex operations are turned over to contractors.
In 2001, 31% of Michigan school districts had outsourced at least one major function (of transportation, food service, and custodial) to private contractors. By 2013, that percentage had jumped to 65.5 %. In Illinois, 56% of school districts have privatized one or more auxiliary services. Clearly, these percentages would be much lower if such arrangements did not benefit the schools.
And then there is the glaring waste of funds that is the best kept secret of the public retirement system, i.e., the “triple dippers” benefit. This newspaper published my column (May 11, 2021) on this subject. In essence, a Florida employee can work long enough to collect retirement, announce they are retiring, and continue to work. Two wonderful things then happen: they no longer have to pay into the retirement fund, although they accrue benefits just as before, and the retirement system begins paying them benefits, collected in a special account, available in a lump sum after five years.
In my column, I showed that this costs the Florida pension system about $1,644,000 per year just for CCPS employees. How could CCPS prevent this? Just refuse to renew the annual contract of a triple dipper, and replace them with a younger, less expensive employee. That would save $1,644,000 per year and drive CCPS employment costs down, although I cannot directly quantify that.
Now CCPS wants to continue the 1 mill levy, even though the main goal, improved student proficiency, has not materialized despite approximately $5,000 per student extracted from Charlotte County citizens over the last four years. Remember, that was not state or federal money: it came directly from the pockets of Charlotte County citizens, and we have nothing to show for it.
Any manager who spent $81 million of company funds and came up with no visible results would be walking the streets. I suggest that we deny CCPS a continuation of these funds. Mr. Dinisio needs to look at the obvious ways to cut expenses internally to maintain his higher-salaried teaching staff, and though we can’t fire Mr. Dinisio, we should send him a message that it is time to deliver the goods, using the resources he already has. As usual, throwing money at a problem does not usually fix the problem.
