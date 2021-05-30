There is a new Memorial Day weekend tradition which has commenced in Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Rotary is responsible for initiating and overseeing the Healing Field of Honor.
Each year sponsors will be able to purchase flags which will be placed on the lawn in Laishley Park. This year, the first of many to come, over 500 flags were installed. They are labeled with the name of the sponsor and the honoree, and there is a map with a key, so that they can be easily located. All proceeds from the sale of flags go to the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation’s regular ongoing giving in support local nonprofit organizations, disaster relief, and humanitarian projects. This is a cooperative project with the colonial flag foundation of Sandy, Utah.
I was honored to be asked to read a proclamation Friday on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, along with Mayor Lynne Matthews from the city of Punta Gorda. The opening ceremony ended with a breathtaking flyover presented by the Gulf Coast Raptors Formation Team.
The site itself is majestic and awe inspiring. The sea of red, white and blue flags flying in the wind on the rich green background of the lawn is a sight to behold. Each flag is placed in remembrance, honoring our heroes: the fallen, veterans living or deceased, doctors, nurses, first responders, family members, and friends. It is testament to Memorial Day.
These flags have been flying since their placement Thursday, and will be there until 6 p.m. Memorial Day. Taps will be played every evening at 6 p.m.
It is our responsibility and civic duty to make sure we visit this site in remembrance of those who have given their lives for their country, served with honor, or sacrificed for their community. More importantly, we should be bringing all of our children to the site. Your sons, your daughters, and especially your grandchildren should all be exposed to this amazing spectacle, which will grow ever larger and more popular in years to come.
This is an key installation because it not only highlights the ultimate sacrifice that has been given by those who served in the military to preserve our rights and freedoms, but it also underscores the fundamental importance and significance of patriotism side by side for those who give of themselves every day to provide comfort and care to their fellow citizens no matter what the risks or sacrifices. There are two truths that cannot be denied, freedom is not free and personal sacrifice for your fellow citizen is what has made this county great.
It is essential that future generations learn through our shared history how important sacrifice for your country is. Serving in the military is the highest honor and highest calling than any American can aspire to, and throughout history, defense of this great nation has come at a terrible cost.
The words freedom is not free echoes through the wind as you walk through the field of flags at Laishley Park. This is incredible, inspirational tradition has had its birth in 2021, and it’s a really good one.
