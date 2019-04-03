The Punta Gorda City Council will hold a public hearing today at 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, in order to receive public input and consider approval of a special assessment to pay for design, permitting, legal costs, economic study, land acquisition, mitigation, administrative expenses and construction of the Buckley’s Pass navigational channel.
An overview of the project, proposed assessments and alternatives to be considered based on public input received to-date can be viewed at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/Home/ShowDocument?id=9058.
Rescue BoatAt its meeting today, the City Council will consider acquisition of a new public safety marine patrol/rescue boat, thereby replacing the un-operable boat damaged by the New Year’s Eve accident. The city anticipates purchase costs to be paid for by our insurance carrier.
Climate AdaptationCalling all residents and stakeholders. Participate in planning Punta Gorda’s future, contribute your thoughts and ideas on Punta Gorda’s climate adaptation planning efforts. This workshop will take place on April 5 at 10 a.m. at the Laishley Park Community Room, 120 Laishley Court.
Learn how residents and stakeholders drafted the 2009 Climate Adaptation Plan. Be a part of the update. Share your ideas. Find out how “living shoreline” could help protect our city from the slow rise of the seas and the next storm.
Library FriendsA note from Katie Mazzie, Friends of the Punta Gorda Library:
“The Friends of the Punta Gorda Library have always appreciated the city of Punta Gorda’s support for the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library. The city donated the land on Shreve Street, prepared the property for the building and provided additional funding to the county to ensure the exterior of the building was in keeping with the historic area.
“As you know, the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library donated $50,000 to assist with an enhanced exterior. At the time we made presentations to the city and county offering this funding, we stated we had funds set aside to help with interior furnishings.
“On March 21, the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library voted to spend $155,000 to purchase interior furnishings for the new library. This donation includes funding the Friends Bookstore and Office, the children and youth area and the teen area. We have asked that the teen area be designated the Mary Knowlton Teen Room, as Mary was determined the new library should have a space to entice our area teens to the library.
“We have also asked the county to partner with us so that once the new library is open we will host a gala celebrating this new beautiful building. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank the City Council and the Punta Gorda Citizens for their ongoing support of the new library.”
Pickle Ball CommitteeAt the recommendation of the newly formed Pickle Ball Committee, the city has contracted with a local qualified provider to conduct an acoustic study, based on scientifically accepted standards and guidelines, to quantify both the level and intensity of repetitive noise associated with pickle ball play at Gilchrist Park both pre- and post- installation of the planned sound-absorbing material with the goal of demonstrating the degree to which abatement is effective. The scope of work also includes data analysis and reporting of findings. The fee for service is $125 per hour and a not-to-exceed-estimate of $850.
FY 2020 BudgetThe city held a community conversation regarding priorities for the FY 2020 financial plan. Approximately 50 residents provided input on a variety of revenue and expenditure suggestions covering such items as from millage rate, fees, infrastructure improvements and employee salaries. Staff will provide a more detailed list of those suggestions in next week’s report.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
