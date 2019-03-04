Each morning as I drive down Harborview Road to Deep Creek Elementary, I see the fog settling on the wooded lots and the sun rising over the roof of our school and I am filled with pride at being able to lead such an amazing school.
The Deep Creek Elementary School family is one-of-a-kind, working together toward our mission of inspiring successful leadership in all we do. Although the exterior of our campus has changed with additional security features, on the inside we are still hard at work finding unique ways to inspire our students.
We thank our parents for trusting us with their most precious little ones and partnering with us toward their success. Before, during and after school hours you can find parents volunteering to help educate Deep Creek Elementary students. These partnerships are essential to school success as it truly is a community who raises our youth.
This year we have added a Drop Everything And Lead (DEAL) Day to our repertoire of learning activities. Once a month, for 45 minutes, all students participate in a leadership club led by various staff members around campus. Each club has developed a mission statement which gives back to our school or our community while enabling students to have a creative outlet.
Some students practice yoga or soccer, while others are learning calligraphy, and even more are partnering with a local animal shelter. Each group is unique, but they all share abounding smiles and great memories. Making memories is part of the Deep Creek Elementary tradition. Since the doors opened, the Teddy Bear Picnic memories resonate with past and present Cubs and our hope is that DEAL Day will continue to inspire future leadership for our Cubs.
Business partners are another very important aspect of our school family. We are so grateful to these organizations who donate product, time and sponsorships. We would like to thank all of our business partners. There is never a need left unaddressed when it comes to our community partners.
We have a new endeavor that our community is supporting, our community book lending libraries. Be on the lookout for these Little Lending Library boxes at the end of our Deep Creek and Harbor Heights walker paths. We are waiting for responses to our proposals from area businesses regarding placement of two more Little Lending Library Boxes. They are very excited to support having the lending library at their business location to encourage the love of reading for children in our community.
A Little Lending Library is a location where students can exchange a book, thus sharing the book and the love or reading with others. The Little Lending Library’s mission is to build community, spark creativity, and inspire readers which goes hand in hand with our mission. The DCES Little Lending Libraries are another example of our mission of inspiring successful leadership in all we do. Reading is a key to success and sharing our love of reading will hopefully inspire leadership in others. Readers are leaders!
Adrienne McElroy is the principal of Deep Creek Elementary School.
