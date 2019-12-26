In his new book “Scam Me If You Can,” Frank Abagnale — the true-life ex-con artist portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2002 film “Catch Me If You Can” — writes about the real devastating effects of fraud.
“Experts say the effects of fraud on individuals are similar to the psychological aftermath experienced by victims of violent crimes and war, ranging from anxiety to emotional violation, depression to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”
After writing this consumer advocacy column for the Sun for 13 years, I’ve listened to countless distressed readers tell me their stories after being conned. The most common haunting refrain: They beat themselves up for being “stupid.”
I tell them they’re not. Instead, they’ve been manipulated by professional fraudsters.
Abagnale operated in the 1960s, conning his victims literally face-to-face without computers, the Internet, or robocalling auto-dialers. However, in today’s technologically-connected society, it’s almost impossible to avoid being targeted by a faceless crook.
So, start with the assumption that you will be a target.
That means look at every questionable phone call, email, text, or letter as coming from a crook. It may sound a bit over-reactive, or even cynical, but a healthy dose of skepticism is the best defense against becoming a victim.
Your ultimate protection? Non-engagement.
That Caller ID from a number with the same area code and first three digits as yours? Let it go to voicemail. It’s most likely a “spoofed” robocall. Just answering it verifies yours is a working number, and you’ll get more of them.
That email or text from your bank or credit card with a potential fraud alert? Don’t automatically respond. To verify it’s legitimate, independently call the number on your card or statement. Clicking a link or opening an attachment can compromise your phone or computer.
In fact, think twice before engaging with any special email or text notification, offer, or survey, even from legitimate-looking companies or organizations. That’s especially true if the message is worded strangely or is generic and doesn’t specifically identify you. Again, self-initiate contact to confirm legitimacy.
Then, safeguard your personal information. That’s because every piece helps construct your identity profile and subjects you to some form of identity theft.
Protect your date of birth, driver’s license, cell phone, Social Security, and credit card numbers. Don’t provide them on the phone, through the mail, on the Internet, or in person unless you’ve initiated the contact and are positively sure you know with whom you’re dealing. Even then, always ask why the information is needed and what will happen if it isn’t provided.
Keep your birthday, address, and other personal identifying information off social media, where it’s easy to hack.
Always shred anything which contains personal information. And don’t put mail with sensitive financial information in an unlocked mailbox.
Yet, despite all these best efforts, countless data breaches mean your personal information already may be compromised and available for less than $30 on the “dark web.”
So, consider placing a free security freeze on your credit files, preventing credit reporting agencies from releasing your information to thieves trying to open new credit in your name. Then, regularly monitor your credit reports. You’re entitled to free copies once every 12 months from each of the CRAs.
Additionally, monitor your existing accounts and transactions through online banking or telephone between monthly statements. Sign up for email/text “card-not-present” and “transaction amount” alerts.
And since a crook’s endgame is usually stealing your money, here’s a cardinal rule: Never send untraceable funds to someone you don’t know. That includes wire transfers, digital payment apps, and prepaid debit or gift cards.
Finally, don’t agree to anything you don’t understand, Ask questions. Get anything important promised verbally in writing. And never feel pressured into making an uncomfortable decision.
Now, you too confidently can say, “Scam me if you can!”
Happy Protected New Year!
