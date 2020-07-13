Last week’s column introduced a few critical safety and American with Disabilities Act (ADA) proposed 1% sales tax projects for consideration in the next sales tax cycle.
A potential sales tax project that is a combination of historical preservation and rehabilitation, safety and ADA improvements is the focus of this week’s column. This is otherwise known as the Historic City Hall project.
Both the city’s current comprehensive plan and the 2019 PLAN Punta Gorda master plan underscore the priority residents of Punta Gorda have for preserving heritage and history.
The Historic City Hall was built in 1926, housing not only office space but serving as a two-bay fire station. It opened in a time of great strife in Florida with severe hurricanes sweeping through state and money and credit running out.
While the state was experiencing these challenges Punta Gorda was continuing to see growth and change. It stood as the symbol and home for municipal government leadership throughout the years as the community saw the building of several prominent churches, the Baron Collier Bridge and 1937 poll tax repeal.
It continued to serve the community through World War II and several changes in ownership of the Hotel Charlotte Harbor at Punta Gorda.
As the years went on, the building was the site for meetings regarding the first Charlotte County Hospital built in 1947 (now known as Bayfront Punta Gorda) and was introduced to the telephone rotary system in 1953. It was a place where Alfred M. Johns and Wilber “Bud” Cole shared the vision for Punta Gorda Isles in the late 1950s.
The Historic City Hall stood through Hurricane Donna during the 1960s and housed permitting discussions for the Charlotte County Memorial Auditorium and expansions of the hospital to a medical center.
The 1970s brought an increase in automobile traffic to the Historic City Hall and an addition to the building containing Council Chambers.
The building endured through the 1980s and 1990s, a time when historic preservation became a focus for the city. Restoration of the historic brick streets and decorative street lighting became a priority.
In 1991 the Historic City Hall was joined by the City Hall Annex to meet the governmental service needs of the community.
The early 2000s, Hurricane Charley dramatically changed the landscape of the community including Historic City Hall. The building required extensive renovation to re-create its original look including interior and exterior work. The work was done to the best of the ability, available funding and knowledge of the contractor Hammer Construction.
Hurricane Charley also necessitated a more aggressive approach by Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) to focus on maintaining the public waterfront and economic growth. The CRA also created a plaza area that links Historic City Hall, the City Hall Annex, Historic City Hall and the A.C. Freeman House.
Fast forward to 2018 when the City Council commissioned a Historic City Hall Needs Analysis Survey. The survey was presented by Dr. Tyler F. Patak of Parker, Mudgett, Smith Architects in May of this year. The verdict is that the Historic City Hall is in great need of additional historic preservation and rehabilitation if it is to serve the needs of the community for the next century.
Next week’s column will highlight the needed investment in facility improvements to preserve the building as a living, functioning connection to the history and heritage of the City of Punta Gorda. The value of the Historic City Hall has been formalized by its inclusion as a contributing structure to the Punta Gorda National Register Historic District. In a city that places a high value on its rich history this building is worth saving. To learn more about this project visit bit.ly/3enoQ7l
Howard Kunik is city administrator for Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.