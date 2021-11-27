The holiday season is getting into full swing and is an opportunity to express gratitude. I am thankful for so much in the city of Punta Gorda. Thankful to work with a City Council that cares about our citizens. Grateful for our staff that has once again made our Harborside Hometown safe and attractive for the holiday season. Thankful for each of our 290 employees working hard every day to accomplish the city’s goals.
Beyond city operations, the list of things to be thankful for continues. The many non-profits and faith-based organizations that continue to help residents meet their basic needs deserve a heartfelt thank you. I am thankful for the businesses that drive our economy. Grateful for the quality healthcare services available here. Thankful to live in a community that has so much resident engagement. Thankful that Punta Gorda in Bloom has added beauty to the downtown this holiday season.
Punta Gorda is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays, and the magic of lights appeals to the youthful spirit of all. Don’t miss Light Up the Night on Dec. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. This unforgettable, family-fun event in Downtown Punta Gorda takes place on the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street. NBC2 Anchor Stacy Deffenbaugh Meyer emcees the event with the Christmas Tree Lighting taking place at approximately 7 p.m. Music, food, bounce houses, and Santa Claus all make this a don’t miss event.
Also, on Dec. 3 and continuing on Dec. 4, take part in the Holly Days Christmas Dreams Garden Tour, hosted by the Punta Gorda Garden Club. For information, visihttps://pggc.org/home-tour/. The fun continues on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the Visual Arts Center’s Peace River National Art Festival, held in Laishley Park. For more information about this juried art show, call 941-639-8810. Then on Dec. 11, the Charlotte County Chamber Annual Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Punta Gorda. The parade steps off at noon. For more information, call 941-672-2222.
Fisherman’s Village is a favorite stop to enjoy the Festival of Lights in an open-air complex featuring shopping, dining, entertainment, and unique accommodations. Over one million lights and holiday-themed Christmas decorations are available for viewing free of charge through Dec. 31. Also available at Fishermen’s Village are the ever-popular King Fisher Fleet Christmas Lights Canal Tours. These family-orientated one-hour cruises tour the residential canals to view Christmas lights, displays, and decorations on homes, boats, seawalls, and docks from the comfort of a double-decker tour boat. Tickets are required and can be purchased online or while visiting Fishermen’s Village.
Christmas Card Lane, courtesy of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda-After Hours, is another long-standing holiday tradition in Punta Gorda. Gilchrist Park will play host to a delightful display of beautiful seasonal greeting cards produced on signboards for viewing while enjoying the beauty of Charlotte Harbor.
I covered just a small sampling of all we have to look forward to during the holidays in Punta Gorda. I hope everyone has had a safe and happy Thanksgiving and has taken the time to thank those that make their life just a little brighter.
