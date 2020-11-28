The holiday season looks a little different this year, but there is still so much to be thankful for. I am thankful for so much in the City of Punta Gorda.
Thankful to work with a City Council that cares about our citizens. Thankful that our Public Works department has made our community so attractive for the holiday season. Thankful that our Police and Fire departments worked together to keep residents safe during Hurricane Eta and beyond. Thankful that Utilities provides us with safe drinking water every day.
Thankful that Finance works hard to maximize the impact of every tax dollar for residents. Thankful that the Urban Design department is working to make sure we preserve the hometown feel of Punta Gorda into the future. Thankful for the many administrative services that support our city and residents, knowing that all 292 employees are working hard every day to accomplish the goals of the city.
Beyond city operations the list of things to be thankful for continues. Thankful for the many non-profits,and faith based organizations that continue to help residents during this difficult time. Thankful for the businesses that drive our economy. Thankful for the quality healthcare services available here. Thankful to live in a community that has so much resident engagement. Thankful for a future that looks bright for our community.
This bright future includes an abundance of ways to enjoy the holidays in Punta Gorda. The magic oflights appeals to the youthful spirit of all. Don’t miss checking out the traditional Punta Gorda Christmas Tree illuminating the “Christmas Tree corner” of West Marion and Taylor Street. Bring your camera to take part in the numerous photo opportunities provided by the Punta Gorda Tree Lighting Committee.
The festive cutouts line West Marion Avenue and are perfect to capture the smiling faces of your lovedones.
Fisherman’s Village is a favorite stop to enjoy the Festival of Lights in an open air complex featuring shopping, dining, entertainment and unique accommodations. Over one million lights and holiday themed Christmas decorations are on display for viewing free of charge through Dec. 31. Also available at Fishermen’s Village are the ever popular King Fisher Fleet Christmas Light Canal Tours. These family orientated one-hour cruises tour the residential canals to view Christmas lights, displays and decorations on homes, boats seawalls and docks from the comfort of a double-decker tour boat. Tickets are required and can be purchased online or while visiting Fishermen’s Village.
Christmas Card Lane courtesy of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda-After Hours is another long standing holiday tradition in Punta Gorda. Gilchrist Park will play host to a delightful display of beautiful seasonal greeting cards produced on signboards where everyone is invited to view the cards while enjoying the beauty of Charlotte Harbor.
This is just a small sampling of all we have to look forward to during the holidays in Punta Gorda. I hope everyone has had a safe and happy Thanksgiving and have taken the time to thank those that make their life just a little brighter.
Greg Murray is city manager of Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.